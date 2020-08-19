Free Fire: 3 best guns over short ranges

Garena Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game that is available for Android and iOS users on mobile phones. Gunfights are undeniably one of the critical ingredients for winning for matches in the game. Thus, versatility in terms of loadout is of the utmost importance.

While players are well acquainted with assault rifles and snipers in the game, many don't usually have a short-range option in their arsenal.

However, carrying such weapons could boost the chances of surviving in the last few zones, when all the fights are close-ranged, and snipers provide next to no value in the game.

Thus, we will look at some reliable and hard-hitting short-range guns which players can implement in their arsenal to win more matches in the game.

Three best short-range guns in Garena Free Fire

#1 MP5

MP5 submachine gun in Free Fire (Image credits: Free Fire)

The MP5 is one of the best submachine guns in Free Fire, and it has a high rate of fire, while recoil is pretty low, thus making it easier to control. Its high damage output and the ability to have almost all attachments makes it a solid close-range option. It has a good reload speed as well, which further adds to its utility during close-range encounters.

#2 M1014

The M1014 shotgun in Garena Free Fire (Image credits: Free Fire)

Shotguns can be termed as unreliable, and take a long time to reload. The M1014, however, compensates for that by giving the player the option to shoot six pellets at a time, with high damage value to back it up. It brings consistency to the table, which could be very useful to eliminate enemies quickly during short-range encounters. You can do so without the pressure for landing your sprays like submachine guns in Free Fire.

#3 MP40

MP40 is a submachine gun in Garena Free Fire (Image credits: Free Fire)

If you are one of those players who loves to ambush your enemies and spray them to death, then this weapon is ideal for you. The MP40 has the highest fire rate in Free Fire, and is paired with decent damage and reload speed. This gun can melt enemies and give you the advantage even when you are losing the gunfight, turning the tide in your favour.

