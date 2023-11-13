Best free-to-play Jingliu team in Honkai Star Rail

Jingliu, the Sword Champion of Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail, is a devoted Ice DPS and one of the most coveted 5-star characters. She is also referred to as Jing Yuan's master, and follows the Destruction Path to strike single targets and inflict AoE damage when engaged in combat. With her abilities, she can do any end-game task with ease when coupled with the appropriate characters.

Some of the top free-to-play characters that are valuable to her team will be highlighted in this article.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Yukong, Pela, and Lynx will be the best free-to-play team members for Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail

Yukong

Yukong, a 4-star Imaginary element character (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong is a Harmony Path character, and is currently the only 4-star Imaginary character available. Further, she can be unlocked for free by simply playing the game. This character is worth adding to this team because she can deliver strong attack and crit bonuses.

Her ultimate has large damage multipliers, and she is also an Imaginary damage unit. She is among the supporters in Honkai Star Rail that you should devote your resources on as a free-to-play gamer.

Pela

Pela, an Ice element de-buffer (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Pela is an Ice character with a rating of four stars on the Nihility Path. She can weaken opponents' defenses during battle and eliminate any advantages their adversaries may have. The Silvermane Guards hold her in high regard as the Intelligence Officer who manages their affairs. She is calm and self-assured enough to tackle any problem.

Pela's talent can remove one buff and do ice damage equivalent to 105% of her ATK on a single enemy. She can also deal basic ice damage (Frost Shot), which is 50% of her ATK. Lastly, Zone Suppression, her ultimate ability, deals ice damage to all enemies equal to 60% of Pela's ATK with a 100% chance of exposing them to the Exposed. For the following two turns, DEF will reduce the defense of all the opponents on the field by 30% while they are exposed.

Pela can weaken an opponent's guard with her de-buffing ability, while Jingliu can easily do massive damage.

Lynx

Lynx, another f2p healer character who folllows the Nihility Path(Image via Honkai StarRail)

Debuted on the same banner as Fu Xuan, Lynx is a 4-star healer who belongs to the Quantum element. Her being a free-to-play character works out very well because most teams need a healer in the late game. Lynx can debuff her enemies and heal her entire party at once.

With the use of her skill, Salted Camping Cans, she can give an ally Survival Response and raise their maximum HP by 5% of Lynx's maximum HP, plus 90. Furthermore, the likelihood of an ally character being attacked rises if they are on the paths of Destruction or Preservation. This is going to be useful because Jingliu will be taking the brunt of the major blows while Lynx tends to her.

These are the best free-to- play characters to form a team with Jingliu in Honkai Star Rail v1.4.