Best free-to-play Xuyei teams for Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 1.6

Honkai Star Rail features a bunch of unique 4-star characters, and this title's latest version 1.6 update introduced Xuyei to the roster. Being a follower of the Destruction Path, she takes on the role of either a primary damage dealer or sub-DPS in various team setups. Moreover, Xuyei’s ability to deplete the Toughness meter of an enemy regardless of the element lets her shine as an accessible unit.

Newcomers can certainly make the most of her simplistic kit in a lot of free-to-play (F2P) compositions to tackle the end-game contents. This article will cover the best accessible Xuyei teams for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Memory of Chaos in particular.

What are the best free-to-play Xuyei teams for Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Memory of Chaos?

1) Xuyei+ Yukong+ Asta+ Lynx

F2P hypercarry team for Xuyei (Image via HoYoverse)

Xuyei (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Yukong (Primary support)

(Primary support) Asta (Secondary support)

(Secondary support) Lynx (Main Healer)

Xuyei thrives in a hypercarry team as she can employ the buff from various supports to greatly increase her damage output. In an accessible setup, use Yukong to enhance her CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG during combat.

Asta is another free-to-play support that Xuyei can benefit from, as she boosts ATK and SPD for the entire team.

Lynx has become an accessible 4-star unit in version 1.6, and you can use her as a healer to sustain all allies in the Memory of Chaos.

2) Xuyei+ Serval+ Asta+ Natasha

Optimal Xuyei F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

Xuyei (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Serval (Sub-DPS)

(Sub-DPS) Asta (Primary support)

(Primary support) Natasha (Main Healer)

Apart from a hyper-carry team, Xuyei can be paired with a sub-DPS like Serval to tackle multiple enemies in the Honkai Star Rail 1.6 Memory of Chaos. Both of them grow significantly stronger with higher Eidolons, which is highly beneficial when you obtain multiple copies of them.

Asta is also making a return for this team as a powerful solo buffer. However, the healer has been changed to Natasha for this particular setup for more variety.

3) Dan Heng+ Xuyei+ Yukong+ Lynx

Xuyei's sub-DPS team (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng (Main DPS)

(Main DPS) Xuyei (Sub DPS)

(Sub DPS) Yukong (Primary support)

(Primary support) Lynx (Main Healer)

As a Destruction unit, Xuyei can be a powerful sub-DPS for someone like Dan Heng, who possesses powerful single-target nuking capabilities. Yukong is the ideal candidate to support them, given that she can frequently increase their CRIT stats.

This will improve their damage potential and attack consistency in the Memory of Chaos. Make sure to use Lynx in the final spot, as she can heal your characters when they are afflicted with a fatal blow.

