Best Frontline Heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition

Frontline heroes play a pivotal role in shaping the battlefield in the realm of Gigantic Rampage Edition. This article focuses on the best frontliners, who lead the charge in battles and play a pivotal role in their team's success. Whether you're new to the game or looking to refine your skills, this guide will provide you with valuable insights into mastering these heroes.

Let's dive into the capabilities and tactical uses of some of the standout frontliners in the game, guiding beginners and seasoned players through the nuances of mastering these characters.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Gigantic Rampage Edition: Best Frontline Heroes

1) Lord Knossos

Lord Knossos in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Lord Knossos is a powerhouse whose abilities can disrupt enemy lines and create significant openings for his team. His primary attack sequence ends with a damage-enhancing fourth hit, which is crucial during Rampages. His "Gore" ability is a charging attack that interrupts enemies, perfectly paired with "Chuck", a ranged spear throw that slows down opponents.

The "Bull Rush" ability boosts his speed, allowing for strategic repositioning or escape. His ultimate, "Labyrinth", compliments his other abilities by unleashing a devastating area armor-ignoring attack, making him an excellent choice for players who enjoy a dynamic hit-and-run playstyle.

2) Rutger

Rutger in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Rutger specializes in controlling areas and managing the crowd with his defensive and offensive capabilities. His "Digging Claws" attack restores his shield when shielded, providing durability. The "Tremors" ability unleashes shockwaves that slow and push enemies, while "Burrow" offers a quick shield restoration and immunity. His "Rock Barrier" can effectively block enemy movements or protect allies during crucial objectives.

Rutger's ultimate, "Rock and Roll", turns him into a rolling destroyer, immune to crowd control and capable of scattering grouped enemies. He is best used to manipulate battlefield positions and protect strategic locations.

3) The Margrave

The Margrave in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

The Margrave is the quintessential tank, boasting high durability and crowd control. His "Demon Fist" delivers powerful melee strikes with a wide arc, ideal for hitting multiple enemies. "Hellburst" deflects frontal attacks and intimidates enemies with its aggressive charge, while "Staggering Leap" is a leap attack that stuns and disrupts enemy formations. The Margrave hones abilities that make the lives of the opponents difficult with constant stuns and disruptions.

Margrave's ultimate, "Ground Pound", not only interrupts opponents but also increases his armor, enhancing his sustaining capabilities in fights. His skills make him a formidable frontline hero, perfect for leading charges and soaking up enemy attacks.

4) Pakko

Pakko in Gigantic Rampage Edition (Image via Gearbox Publishing)

Pakko adds a whimsical yet effective touch to the frontline roster, blending support capabilities with frontline resilience. His "Frosty Swipes" deal basic melee damage, while "Snowball Toss" can freeze and stun, ideal for setting up kills or saving allies. "Slip and Slide" increases his mobility dramatically, allowing him to engage or disengage quickly.

Pakko's "Frost Path" creates an icy trail that speeds up allies and slows enemies, enhancing team movement during battles. His ultimate, "A Breath of Frigid Air," freezes all enemies in its path, providing a critical advantage in team fights. Pakko is best utilized in a supportive role, controlling the flow of battle with his crowd control and mobility.

Strategic tips and tricks for Frontline Heroes in Gigantic Rampage Edition

Engage wisely: Initiate fights when your team can follow up. Frontliners excel at starting battles but require backup to capitalize on their initiations.

Use your abilities to control where the fight happens, whether it's blocking enemy movements with barriers or slowing them with area effects.

Use your abilities to control where the fight happens, whether it's blocking enemy movements with barriers or slowing them with area effects. Preserve abilities for key moments: Save your interrupts and crowd control for critical moments, such as stopping enemy ultimates or securing kills.

Save your interrupts and crowd control for critical moments, such as stopping enemy ultimates or securing kills. Understand your role: Each frontliner has strengths and weaknesses. Play according to your tank’s capabilities - whether it's countering damage-dealing heroes, disrupting enemies, or protecting teammates.

Frontline heroes are the vanguards of their teams in Gigantic Rampage Edition. Understanding each hero's unique abilities and best uses will not only make you a formidable player but also a strategic asset to any team aiming for victory.

Whether you prefer The Margrave's brute force, Rutger's control, Lord Knossos' agility, or Pakko's supportive versatility, each hero offers a distinct way to lead your team to triumph.

Check out our Gigantic Rampage Edition preview to learn more about the game.

