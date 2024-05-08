Best Gale build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Assembling the best Gale build in Brawl Stars is an essential step to enhance the Brawler's potential and exert dominance on the battlefield. It involves choosing the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. Gale is an Epic Brawler renowned for his moderate health and consistent damage output.

Gale's primary attack unleashes a barrage of long-ranged snowballs that cascade forth in a straight and wide line. Each snowball inflicts modest damage, but when unleashed in rapid succession, it becomes a relentless storm engulfing adversaries in a flurry of frost.

Meanwhile, Gale's Super unleashes a chilling gust of wind and snow, capable of piercing through obstacles and pushing back enemies to a maximum of 8.33 tiles, while also damaging them in the process. Considering these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Gale build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Gale build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Twister

Twister Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Twister Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Gale build in Brawl Stars. Activating this Gadget allows Gale to summon a small tornado, spanning a 2-tile radius. This swirling vortex repels enemies caught within its grasp and acts as a barrier, halting the advancement of the opponent Brawlers.

Star Power: Freezing Snow

Freezing Snow Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Using the Freezing Snow Star Power is essential to assemble the ultimate Gale build in Brawl Stars. With this Star Power in tow, Gale imbues his snowballs with an additional chilling effect, slowing down opponents for a brief but crucial duration of 0.5 seconds upon impact.

This momentary deceleration leaves adversaries vulnerable, paving the way for Gale and his allies to capitalize on their advantage and secure victory.

Gears: Speed and Damage

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The two best Gears essential for assembling the ultimate Gale build in Brawl Stars are the Speed and Damage Gears. The Speed Gear is a wonderful tool that increases the Brawler's speed by 15% when he is in the bushes. It allows him to swiftly traverse the battlefield and increase or decrease the distance between himself and his enemies based on the situation.

On the other hand, the Damage Gear provides a 15% buff to the Brawler when his health falls below 50%, enabling him to deal more damage and finish the opponent quickly in a critical moment.

