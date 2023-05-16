Best games like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to play on your phone

Every console has a flagship franchise, and Nintendo’s flagship series in recent decades is undisputedly The Legend of Zelda. The series has left players obsessed thanks to its breathtaking game design, storyline and side-quests, which involve exploring dungeons to uncover hidden mysteries and treasures, and so forth.

The Zelda series is diverse and complex, and with the recent release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s plenty more for Nintendo gamers to cheer about. Zelda's complex battle and weapon upgrade systems coupled with its deep lore and diverse exploration elements may not be possible to incorporate into a mobile game.

However, there are still many action-adventure games for Android and iOS devices that are either inspired by Zelda or similar in many aspects. Thus, if you do not possess a Nintendo console, these mobile games should play second fiddle to Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

5 games like Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Android and IOS devices

1) Stories of Bethem- Full Moon

Stories of Bethem - Full Moon is an Android-based action-adventure title identical to The Legend of Zelda. Its gameplay and combat involve more of a strategic approach than an all-out brawl. Like Zelda games, Stories of Bethem has many intriguing puzzles. You will be tasked to explore a vast world filled with monsters and secrets to uncover.

The title is free to play on the app store. However, you will need to pay a nominal amount for complete access to the title. Moreover, Stories of Bethem – Full Moon is not available in India.

2) Final Fantasy 5 Pixel Remastered

Among all the Final Fantasy titles that sprung up between the late 1980s to the 1990s, the pixelated Remastered version of Final Fantasy 5 stands out due to its captivating storyline and the sense of whimsicalness it presents. The game not only offers a captivating adventure but also has a lot of humor.

Moreover, the Pixel Remastered mobile version of Final Fantasy 5 has a superior visual design, making it a more esthetically pleasant version, compared to the original title. While Final Fantasy may be an unusual comparison to Legend of Zelda, the deep exploration element is similar in both titles and is worth exploring.

3) Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has many commonalities with Zelda games. Both titles share similar puzzle-solving mechanics, raw material collection, and cooking mechanics, as well as similar stamina management and gliding systems. Not to mention, Genshin Impact’s open-world design and esthetic features are also heavily inspired by Zelda.

However, Genshin Impact has emerged as an anime-themed open-world RPG gacha game, having its own unique features, and is by no means a copy of Legend of Zelda. If you devote several gameplay hours to Genshin Impact, you will realize that Genshin Impact diverges from Zelda games in many ways.

4) Adventures of Mana

Adventures of Mana is a faithful 3D recreation of the Final Fantasy adventures, which came out on the Game Boy Advance, back in 2003. Launched in 2016, Adventures of Mana serves as the inaugural installment of the Mana series.

The title familiarizes players with the fundamental gameplay aspects that would shape the franchise, encompassing immersive fantastical environments and engaging action RPG mechanics that any Legend of Zelda fan would enjoy.

5) Evoland

Evoland is a unique and short Action-RPG adventure title available on mobile devices that every video game lover should try at least once. Evoland is much more than just a Legend of Zelda alternative.

Your in-game character begins their quest in a 2D environment. As you progress through the storyline, the in-game environment changes and eventually transforms into a full-fledged 3D map.

Evoland showcases the history and evolution of Action-RPG platformer titles. Playing Evoland and its sequel, Evoland 2, will give you an idea of when The Legend of Zelda came into the picture. It is a documentary about the evolution of platformer video games and an RPG title all mashed into one.

