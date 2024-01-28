7 best games like Prince of Persia in 2024

Among all the platformer titles that came to the limelight, games like Prince of Persia always stood out. Fans still praise this franchise due to the gripping story and unforgettable protagonist of the Sands Trilogy.

On January 18, 2024, Prince of Persia's latest release Lost Crown came after a decade-long wait. However, Lost Crown features a 2.5D platformer style with a new protagonist, set in the PoP universe that caught fans out of the blue.

After the positive response to the game, fans are wondering what other games like Prince of Persia are there to play in 2024. This article aims to shed light on some of the top choices that players can try if they enjoy Prince of Persia.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

7 best games like Prince of Persia to try in 2024

1) Darksiders 3

Darksiders is one of the games like Prince of Persia worth playing in 2024 (Image via Vigil Games/Gunfire Games)

Darksiders 3 is an action-adventure game that follows the story of a horseman of apocalypse named Fury. This game features a well-knit storyline that focuses on the war that raged between Heaven and Hell and the Apocalypse (end of days) that resulted from it.

Even though Darksiders 3 is in the action-adventure genre, it features a well-designed hack-and-slash combat that players appreciate. A good variety of weapons, powers, and environments make sure that players always have a fresh experience of fighting, which can remind players of Warrior Within from the Sands Trilogy. Released in 2018, Darksiders 3 still has enough reasons to offer players a solid experience as one of the games like Prince of Persia in 2024.

2) Castlevania: Lords of Shadows

Castlevania offers a memorable story and protagonist, both of which manage to win the hearts of gamers. (Image via MercurySteam, Kojima Productions, and Climax Studios)

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is set in a fan-favorite Castlevania universe and features the story of Gabriel Belmont, an 11th-century knight. In his quest to bring his dead wife back, Gabriel comes face to face with the dark forces of hell and finds himself making difficult choices that impact his life and death.

Making his way through the Land of the Necromancers, Gabriel finds himself confronting Satan himself in the end. Lords of Shadow features a plethora of combat options and environments that showcase the treacherous journey of Gabriel with a camera movement similar to Sands of Time.

From an elite group of Holy Knights to the Prince of Darkness, Castlevania follows a well-written storyline that compliments the biblical setting well and makes this one of the games like Prince of Persia that is worth playing in 2024.

3) Tomb Raider

Tomb Raider offers players a view into the life of adventure-minded archaeologist Lara Croft and remains one of the best games like Prince of Persia. (Image via Crystal Dynamics)

Tomb Raider was released on March 5, 2013. It is a survival-focused game with lots of importance given to the exploration aspect. This title incorporates some role-playing elements in its storyline along with some quick time events where random world occurrences will trigger that players will have to adjust to during any fast-paced or tense situation.

Combining the platforming aspects and exploration bits that remind players of the Prince of Persia Sands trilogy, Camilla Luddington's performance as Lara Croft is applaudable throughout the game. Tomb Raider received critical acclaim for graphics, gameplay, and character development making it a great choice among players for one of the best games like Prince of Persia to try in 2024.

4) Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted 4 follows Nathan Drake into the hearts of despair to find the lost treasure of Henry Avery. (Image via NaughtyDog)

The fourth entry of the Uncharted series has received a lot of love from fans and critics alike for all the right reasons. The game features elements like a platformer playstyle, third-person perspective, and stealth and also incorporates puzzles and combat that go well with the setting. This third-person platformer style is something similar to what players find in Prince of Persia The Two Thrones that incorporates stealth kills as well.

Featuring elements like exploration and quick time events, this game makes sure the linear storyline doesn't limit players on how to approach every single obstacle ahead of them. The fantastic storyline and unforgettable characters along with the featured elements of A Thief's End make sure it is one of the best games like Prince of Persia that is worth a player's time in 2024.

5) Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Odyssey offers a fan-favorite 2.5D platformer that received universal critical acclaim and a fresh take on Mario gameplay. (Image via Nintendo)

Super Mario Odyssey is a Nintendo title from 2017 that sees Mario come back to rescue Princess Peach once again from Bowser in a 3D platformer environment. Here Mario gains the help of a new partner who can help him control other objects and elements in the game making for a new and fresh gameplay experience.

This game primarily incorporates a non-linear gameplay style and lets players focus on clearing regions and collecting a required number of materials called Power Moons before they can progress to the next area. Super Mario Odyssey received overwhelmingly positive critical acclaim making it one of the best reviewed games of all time.

Players will find that even in 2024, Super Mario Odyssey stands as one of the best games like Prince of Persia due to its platforming and exploration similarities.

6) Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Jedi: Survivor follows the story of Cal in his fight against the Galactic Empire. (Image via Respawn Entertainment)

This action-adventure title follows the events five years after its prequel Fallen Order and gives players a continuation of Cal's story, our protagonist, and his fight against the Galactic Empire. Picking up from the already loved lightsaber combat from its prequel, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor incorporates newer stances like dual blade wielding and blade blaster combo.

This brings a fresh new perspective to combat, which fans of Prince of Persia would enjoy because of the inclusion of dual-wielding weapons that are also present in the Sands Trilogy. The game received lots of praise for its stunning visuals and notoriously addictive combat but found itself on the lower end of praise when it came to the storyline.

Players were also complaining about performance issues on PC which were fixed with a day 1 patch and a few more subsequent updates that came afterwards. Despite these few letdowns, Jedi: Survivor stays a strong contender as one of the games like Prince of Persia that players can try out in 2024.

7) Mirrors Edge

Mirror's Edge offers an industry favorite first-person parkour experience that contends well as one of the best games like Prince of Persia to try in 2024. (Image via Dice)

This first-person action-adventure game features a unique platformer gameplay style. Players are primarily tasked to focus on the parkour atop tall buildings in a first-person perspective on a visually stunning and adrenaline-rushing setting. Released on PC in 2009, Mirror's Edge more than a decade and a half later holds up as one of the platformer games like Prince of Persia, that is worth a player's time.

The primary reason for this lies in how the game shows players the hands and legs of our protagonist, Faith Connors, from a first-person perspective and conveys the importance of momentum through the platforming levels and their obstacles.

Throughout the whole game, players are discouraged from using weapons as it slows down the protagonist and makes it hard to reach certain platforms and levels. This makes sure that platforming, which is also a subject of focus in Prince of Persia, is showcased as the primary focus in the form of parkour.