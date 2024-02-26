7 Best Games like Resident Evil you need to play in 2024

Games like Resident Evil are in high demand since this Capcom franchise has set the bar for horror games in the gaming industry. Moreover, fans of the RE series may want to try other similar offerings. This includes titles that are first-person horror, filled with jump scares, and primarily action-horror.

If games like Resident Evil are what you're looking for to play in 2024, here are seven of the best options.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions

Some of the best games like Resident Evil to play in 2024

1) Dead Space

Dead Space is a critically acclaimed masterpiece from 2008 (Image via Electronic Arts)

In this title, humans have inhabited space. Gamers play as Isaac Clarke, an engineer tasked with repairing the USG Ishimura, a giant mining ship. However, things go tragically wrong when the crew is slain and resurrected as terrible creatures known as Necromorphs.

Dead Space has received critical acclaim and was followed up with two sequels and several spin-offs, cementing its status as an admirable horror game. Among the best games similar to Resident Evil, this title is worth a shot due to its immersive environment, creative gameplay, and captivating plot.

2) The Evil Within

When it comes to games like Resident Evil, The Evil Within is one of the best (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

This Bethesda-published title from 2014 is a third-person survival horror game that was met with an overall positive reception at launch. Designed by the brains behind the Resident Evil series, The Evil Within sees gamers play as Sebastian Castellanos, who is a detective investigating a series of murders in a hospital.

This title dives into aspects of lunacy, trauma, and the darkest side of the human brain. This title's twisted environment depicts Sebastian's disordered mental condition, while the monsters you face symbolize his inner fears and concerns. This distorted world filled with nightmarish elements makes The Evil Within a great title to play in 2024 that's similar to Resident Evil.

3) Silent Hill

If you're looking for games like Resident Evil, Silent Hill is a great option (Image via Konami)

Silent Hill is a 1999 title that focuses on cryptic storytelling, a disturbing atmosphere, and an eerie, unsettling ambiance. The game is mostly set in the fictitious town of Silent Hill, which is enveloped in constant fog and haunted by a sinister past. This environment reflects the characters' inner struggles and tragedies.

The developers didn't take the traditional route of making it a jumpscare-focused horror experience. Rather, this title relies on its eerie atmosphere and is one of the best psychological horror games that explores the concept of fragmented memories. Among the best games like Resident Evil, this title covers serious themes and offers an experience like no other.

4) Alien: Isolation

Alien: Isolation is a 2014 survival horror masterpiece by Sega (Image via Sega)

Developed by Creative Assembly and published by Sega, this 2014 survival horror masterpiece is set 15 years after the events of the original 1979 film. In this title, Amanda Ripley, daughter of the renowned Ellen Ripley, investigates her mother's abduction aboard the space station Sevastopol.

Alien: Isolation gained critical acclaim for its atmosphere, gameplay, and adherence to the Alien franchise. It was lauded for its intense and horrifying experience, innovative stealth mechanisms, and compelling tale. The game captures the atmosphere of the movie with its dark and dirty graphics, eerie soundtracks, and famous Xenomorph design.

5) Outlast

Outlast is another survival horror title that is among the best games like Resident Evil (Image via Red Barrels)

Developed by Red Barrels in 2013, this is one of the best first-person survival horror games and features a scary abandoned asylum that is brimming with mysteries and disturbing imagery. The title depends on the use of jumpscares to make players experience psychological horror. Its first-person perspective keeps players on the edge of their seats.

The game explores the exploitative side of the medical research world as players find themselves put in a "found-footage" style horror experience. The disturbingly scary atmosphere and unique gameplay make it one of the best games like Resident Evil.

6) The Last of Us

The Last of US offers a great story (Image via Playstation PC LLC)

This Sony Interactive title of 2013 is an action-adventure game that is set in a post-apocalyptic America under attack by mutated beings. We follow our key characters, Ellie and Joel, as they travel across the country in a story that focuses on elements like loss, love, and revenge. The Last of Us offers a cinematic experience for players.

Having received many awards, The Last of Us offers a unique and gripping story with great characters in a post-apocalyptic world where survival is the topmost priority. It is one of the best games like Resident Evil because of its overall gameplay experience.

7) Days Gone

Days Gone from Bend Studio is among the best games like Resident Evil (Image via Playstation PC LLC)

Days Gone is a Sony Interactive title that was developed by Bend Studio in 2019. This action-adventure game is set in a post-apocalyptic America terrorized by zombie-like creatures. Gamers play as Deacon, who is an ex-outlaw trying his best to survive this scary world. The title has a great dynamic weather system that changes your gameplay style and the behavior of the creatures.

Offering a third-person perspective, Days Gone is all about exploring a post-apocalyptic America on a bike that can be upgraded with an outlaw-like character. The survival aspect of the game is something that fans of Resident Evil will enjoy as it is intertwined with crafting, combat, as well as various skills and abilities.