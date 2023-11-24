Best games of the year to buy during Steam Autumn Sale 2023

2023 has been a successful year for gaming, and we have seen several great games from talented developers over the months. The Steam Autumn Sale is here, and many of these cream-of-the-crop offerings are on discount. Major AAA titles that have been critically received also see price cuts for the occasion, similar to AA and lesser-known games.

In other words, this is a great opportunity for players to munch on some of the best games released this year.

10 best games of 2023 to buy this Steam Autumn Sale

1) Resident Evil 4 (34% off at $39.59)

Capcom reimagines their iconic survival horror TPS gem for a modern audience with the remake of Resident Evil 4. Explore a quaint Spanish village in search of the president's missing daughter only to uncover a virus mutating the civilians. Brand new visuals and mechanics encapsulated in the same beloved design of the 2005 Nintendo GameCube original make for a memorable experience that stands the test of time even within a new shell.

2) The Talos Principle 2 (51% off at $29.68)

Released earlier this month, Croteam builds upon the underrated 2014 sci-fi puzzler predecessor with The Talos Principle 2. As a robot designed to propagate the curious nature of humanity, explore a post-apocalyptic island teeming with challenging puzzles and unravel the secrets behind a mysterious projection. A greater focus on the story makes this the perfect package to buy during this Steam Autumn Sale.

3) Hogwarts Legacy (40% at $35.99)

The biggest Wizarding World yet is also the best in the series so far, as Avalanche Software has crafted a massive sandbox world to explore. Players control a new student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry who discovers their ability to manipulate ancient magic in the face of a rising political rebellion. There are many spells to learn, new friends to make, and enemies to fight in this magical adventure.

4) Dead Space (50% off $29.99)

Another remake of a classic game, Dead Space has been revived in all its glory to deliver a faithful recreation of the horrors aboard the USG Ishimura. Getting aboard the space mining ship after a distress signal, Isaac Clarke must yet again brave the terror of the Necromorphs and escape. Minus some tweaks and changes, all fundamentals of the original game were retained, from the combat and exploration to the terrifying alien creatures themselves.

5) A Plague Tale Requiem (55% off at $22.49)

A successor to the 2019 cinematic adventure game from Asobo Studio was not something many expected, yet here we are. Amicia and Hugo are back for a bigger adventure in 14th-century France to not just cure the younger sibling's illness but also avoid the hordes of horrifying plague-ridden rats. This new journey is similar to the original, with tight levels, stealth combat, puzzles, and rat-horde control mechanics topped with some of the best visuals in PC gaming yet.

6) Street Fighter 6 (34% off at $39.56)

Capcom's latest fighting game just might be the most beginner-friendly one in the genre yet. This is not just thanks to the easily customizable inputs in Street Fighter 6 but also a robust single-player mode that allows players to take it at their own pace with new mechanics like Drive. With a roadmap stretching to next year and beyond promising new content and characters as well as populated online services, anyone remotely interested in fighting games should not miss out.

7) Remnant 2 (30% off at $34.99)

Like Reqiuem, Remnant 2 is a sequel to a fairly successful game that dropped out of nowhere. With a grander vision over Remnant From The Ashes, this new third-person shooter/Soulslike RPG hybrid sees players try to stop the invading Root. This interdimensional plant-like threat exists across various biomes where players must traverse with up to four players armed with unique weapons and classes while taking on tough foes and complex boss fights.

8) Hi-Fi Rush (25% off at $22.49)

The Evil Within developer Tango Gameworks surprised everyone by showcasing that their new title is a drastic shift from their past works. This latest offering is a rhythm-based action game set in a cel-shaded cyberpunk world. Protagonist Chai's life is turned upside down when his music player is surgically installed inside his chest, leading to him perceiving everything in tune with the beat. This makes for a skill-based and unique hack and slash gameplay that never gets old.

9) Sons of the Forest (20% off at $23.99)

Sons of the Forest was one of the most anticipated titles of 2023. A much bigger and more daunting experience over the cult-classic prequel, this successor makes many smart changes and introductions - most notably an AI-controlled partner that can hold their own while also listening to player commands. Throw in an 8-player co-op, and players can expect to spend dozens if not hundreds of hours braving the mutated dangers of this open-world island survival game.

10) Atomic Heart (42% off at $34.79)

Another game that was in the works for a while is Atomic Heart from Mundfish. Set in an alternate history USSR, the mass robot-networking system has gone rogue. To stop this chaos, players will arm themselves as Agent P-3 with various weapons and take on perilous threats of both the mechanical and biological kinds to save humanity