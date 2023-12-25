Best Genshin Impact Navia build for beginners and endgame

Navia has taken the Genshin Impact community by storm with her damage numbers and fun-to-play kit. Furthermore, she seems to have taken the primary mechanics behind Geo reactions and made it an essential part of her damage. Hence, Navia is a must-pull if anyone is looking for a character that stands their ground and nukes enemies out of the field.

This article will list two kinds of builds for Navia, which are targeted towards beginners and endgame players. Since she is a rate-up character in 4.3, anyone can get her. However, her best gears aren't available in the earlier parts of the game, making it somewhat difficult for beginners to build her.

Thankfully, there are a few gear pieces that fit in perfectly well with Navia, even in the initial stages as well.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and relies solely on the writer's opinion.

Best Navia builds for beginners in Genshin Impact

Navia scales off ATK stats, with her elemental skill being the primary output for damage. To summarize her kit, she needs to trigger crystallized reactions to gather up stacks for shrapnel. Gathering three shrapnel stacks will deal increased damage numbers on enemies. Readers should get accustomed to Navia's gameplay loop and kit to better understand the following builds.

If you are a beginner, you won't have access to the new Geo domain introduced in 4.3. While most consider that set ideal for Navia, she can also work with 2-set pieces of Geo damage and ATK stat. Here is a list of artifacts that are accessible in the earlier parts of Genshin Impact, suitable for Navia:

2-pc Gladiator's Finale and 2-pc Archaic Petra

and Gladiator's Finale can be replaced with any 2-set pieces that grant ATK damage stat. Shimenawa from Inazuma and Echoes of an Offering from Chasm are prime examples.

Archaic Petra domain in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

These sets can be placeholders until you unlock the domains in Fontaine. Stats should include Crit Rate/Damage, ATK stat, and Geo damage bonus.

Regarding weapons, the Serpent Spine is by far the best weapon for any beginner looking to purchase a battle pass. This weapon can also work well with Refinement 1, requiring players to purchase the battle pass once.

For F2P, the Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword from Roses and Muskets flagship event is another great weapon on Navia.

Serpent Spine in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Beginners can teleport to one waypoint of Fontaine that is unlocked by the game and start the event without having played the Archon quests or any pre-requisite character quests.

Lastly, Sacrificial Greatsword deserves a special mention, as it allows Navia to gain an extra charge on her elemental skill and gather enough energy for full burst uptime.

Best Navia builds for endgame in Genshin Impact

Navia is among the best high-burst DPS characters against bosses in the endgame and high world tiers. She is one of the first Geo characters to utilize the crystallized reaction directly with her damage output. With a lot of options to choose from, here are a few artifact sets that are considered best for Navia:

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woords 4-set.

Marecheusse Hunter 4-set with Furina and an off-field healer.

Nighttime Whispers (Image via HoYoverse)

Nighttime Whispers in the Echoing Woods is the best set on Navia, increasing the wearer's Geo damage bonus and multiplying it if a crystallized shield protects them. Navia will usually find herself in the latter situation, making it the best set-piece to have on her.

Wolf's Gravestone in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Weapons include the Verdict, which is her signature weapon for her. However, those unable to get it should go for the Serpent Spine R5 in Battle Pass.

Beacon of the Reed Sea, Redhorn Stonethresher, and Wolf's Gravestone are some honorable mentions if you do not own the first two.

