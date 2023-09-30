Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Story Quests for Furina and Qiqi, plus upcoming Archon Quest character appearances

Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks pertaining to the Archon Quest and Story Quests for Furina and Qiqi have already been released. Apart from referencing who will be making an appearance, this article won't dive too deep into the spoilers. So, readers shouldn't worry about major details regarding the main plotline being revealed here.
For what it's worth, current leakers suggest that Genshin Impact 4.2 will have two new Story Quests. One would be for Furina and the other for Qiqi. Of course, the upcoming update will also have a big Archon Quest expansion. Let's start with who is expected to appear in it.
Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Characters appearing in the upcoming Archon Quest
There have been a few variations in Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks regarding the exact number of lines each character says. What is important to note is that the following characters will appear in some capacity during the upcoming Archon Quests:
- Paimon
- The Traveler
- Neuvillette
- Furina (and Focalors)
- Navia
- Charlotte
- Mona
- Arlecchino
- Lyney
- Clorinde
- Wriothesley
- Skirk
- Sigewinne
- Lynette
- Freminet
The odd ones out are Skirk and Mona, given that everybody else on the list was significant to Fontaine's storyline in the past. Skirk was Tartaglia's old master who hadn't appeared in a past update before. Some leaks suggested that she would be playable one day, but her release version was never revealed. Interestingly, while she is set to appear in the upcoming Archon Quest, Tartaglia is nowhere to be seen.
Various leaks mention that Mona gets about 50 lines in the upcoming storyline. This would make her one of the more prominent characters in the Archon Quest, right behind Charlotte, Navia, Furina, Neuvillette, the Traveler, and Paimon.
Genshin Impact 4.2 leaks: Characters appearing in the Story Quests of Furina and Qiqi
The Story Quest for Furina is known to feature the following characters in Genshin Impact 4.2:
- An unknown character, possibly Focalors
- Paimon
- Lauwick
- Dulphy
- The Traveler
- Pauleau
- Furina
- Neuvillette
- Navia
- Katheryne
Most of these characters are just random NPCs, so players shouldn't expect the following to be playable in the future:
- Lauwick
- Dulphy
- Pauleau
- Katheryne
Focalors has the most lines by a large margin, followed by Paimon. It is worth noting that this Genshin Impact 4.2 Story Quest has several more characters when compared to Qiqi's.
Qiqi has the following characters appearing in her Genshin Impact 4.2 Story Quest, according to the latest leaks:
- Paimon
- Qiqi
- The Traveler
- Herbalist Gui
- Baizhu
It should be noted that this will be Qiqi's first Story Quest, despite being in the game since Version 1.0. Interestingly, there were old leaks of her getting this type of content years ago, but they ended up getting scrapped at the time.
However, this content is subject to change and might be altered or removed before the final release.
The above leak contains similar characters appearing in the upcoming Archon Quest and Furina's Story Quest. Some numbers are different (like Mona having 50 lines in the Archon Quest here compared to the other leak, which states that she has 51 lines), but the overall gist is the same.
What's interesting about this leak is that it also talks about two upcoming event quests:
- Counter-Criminal Image Recognition Experiment Log
- Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures
Charlotte will appear in Counter-Criminal Image Recognition Experiment Log alongside Paimon and the Traveler, but nobody new will appear. Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures has no new characters showing up either, as that Event seems to be dominated by random NPCs.
