Best Genshin Impact teams for Spiral Abyss Floor 12-1: Abyss Heralds guide

The three Abyss Heralds of Spiral Abyss Floor 12-1 are quite hard to deal with for many Genshin Impact players. There are two Frost Fall variants and one Wicked Torrents in the second half of the first chamber. Anybody struggling to defeat them in an efficient manner will inevitably have trouble handling some of Floor 12's other obstacles. The best teams to use here will be those that can easily pass this DPS check.

Note that Travelers must still beat the Cryo and Hydro Abyss Mages from the wave before they can fight the infamous three Abyss Heralds. Those enemies are pretty easy to clear by comparison but are worth mentioning due to their big shields potentially eating up some of the player's time.

List of best teams to handle Spiral Abyss Floor 12-1's Abyss Heralds in Genshin Impact 3.7

Here is a list of teams that can effectively clear Floor 12's second half in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss:

Nahida + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Nahida + Xingqiu + Bennett + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida + Yelan + Bennett + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida + Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan

Nahida + Hu Tao + Zhongli + Xingqiu

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Kazuha + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Ayaka + Bennett + Xingqiu + Xiangling

Ganyu + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling

Wanderer + Bennett + Jean + Zhongli

Tighnari + Zhongli + Fischl + Yae Miko

Generally speaking, Nahida-based compositions have enjoyed the most success based on their notably high usage and appearance rates. However, other lineups lacking the Dendro Archon have done well. Just know that any lineup you plan to use for the entirety of the second half must also defeat:

12-2's second half: 1x Thunder Manifestation

1x Thunder Manifestation 12-3's second half: 1x Iniquitous Baptist - Bringer of Flood, Flame, and Frost

All of the aforementioned Genshin Impact teams have been documented to work online either through Spiral Abyss Floor 12 sample data or through YouTube videos.

Strategy

An example of a very good team that can help players clear Floor 12-1's second half in the Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

After Genshin Impact players take care of the Abyss Mages in the first wave, the second wave featuring the three Abyss Heralds will start. Here is a simple strategy:

Try to group them up so your AOEs hit all of them frequently. Bloom and Burgeon teams especially want to group these foes together to save time.

If you plan to use a Bloom strategy, having a healer is highly recommended.

Get the Abyss Heralds to follow you to one of the Spiral Abyss's boundaries to limit their movement.

Use Elemental Bursts or the startup of a dash to avoid their attacks.

The exact rotations you need to do for your Elemental Bursts will vary from one team to another. Either way, all three Abyss Heralds should fall around the same time if Genshin Impact players consistently hit them simultaneously with numerous AOE attacks.

Remember that much of a player's chance to clear the Spiral Abyss is based on their weapons and artifacts. Even Travelers who use great teams can fail if the rest of their build is bad.

Poll : 0 votes