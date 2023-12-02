Best Genshin Impact teams in Version 4.2 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss has recently entered Phase II. This reset only changes the Blessing of the Abyssal Moon and not the updated enemy lineup. With Furina's debut out of the character event banners, we can finally see all the latest meta changes it has brought to team building and the most used teams in Floor 12.

A community-conducted survey has collected over 135,000+ sample data to reveal the most used Genshin impact teams in the newly reset Spiral Abyss. In this article, we will highlight character usage rates and how it has affected the team compositions for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

Most used teams in Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss (Phase II)

An unofficial Genshin Impact survey was conducted that has disclosed relevant information related to 4.2 Spiral Abyss, which has revealed the best characters and teams based on their usage rate (UR) in Floor 12.

Do note that the usage rate is highly influenced by the current enemy line-up and is to be used as reference only, which would help players with their Abyss team building.

Best Genshin Impact teams for Floor 12 (First-Half)

Team with the highest usage rate in the first half of Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the top three most picked teams to clear the first half of 4.2 Spiral Abyss:

Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina (UR: 53.5%) Kazuha + Kokomi + Yelan + Furina (UR: 18.4%) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Zhongli + Furina (UR: 13%)

Furina and Neuvillette duo annihilate all the Pryo-based enemies in Floor 12 with tons of Hydro application. They are also accompanied by Kazuha and Baizhu, two of the best support units on the roster.

As per the survey, all the characters in the list have some of the highest usage rates. Here is a quick overview:

Furina: 89.7%

89.7% Neuvillette: 86.1%

86.1% Kazuha: 76.8%

76.8% Baizhu: 71.5%

71.5% Yelan: 64.9%

64.9% Zhongli: 64.5%

64.5% Kokomi: 49.6%

This list only proves how Hydro characters and those who have high synergy with them are heavily favored in the current Spiral Abyss.

Best Genshin Impact teams for Floor 12 (Second-Half)

Most used team in the second half of Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the top three most picked teams to clear the second half of 4.2 Spiral Abyss:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu (UR: 32.3%) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida (UR: 20.3%) Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida (UR: 14%)

Dendro and Electro-based teams continue to dominate in Floor 12, especially in the second half of this Spiral Abyss. The survey has confirmed that Alhaitham is excellent against single-target bosses with his many team variants. Here is a quick overview of all characters used in the second half & their usage rate:

Nahida: 70.1%

70.1% Zhongli: 64.5%

64.5% Xingqiu: 57.5%

57.5% Alhaitham: 49.7%

49.7% Kuki Shinobu: 39.8%

39.8% Yae Miko: 35.3%

It is worth noting that all this information is currently based on data as of December 2, 2023. With the Spiral Abyss (Phase II) staying active in Genshin Impact for 14 days, the above statistics will continue to vary a little.