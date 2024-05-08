Best Griff build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Assembling the best Griff build in Brawl Stars is an essential part of unlocking the maximum potential of the Brawler. Griff is an Epic rarity Brawler, having moderate health and high damage potential. His primary attack unleashes three waves of coins, each consisting of three coins spread out in a cone formation. This attack packs a punch, particularly at close range where all coins can land on target, dealing a maximum of 5040 damage at the highest level.

Meanwhile, Griff's Super ability allows him to hurl five piercing banknotes that traverse forward, spin briefly, and then return to him, dealing damage both ways. The banknotes spread out, dealing more damage over distance and presenting a significant threat to clustered opponents.

Considering these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Griff build in Brawl Stars in 2024, incorporating the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears.

What is the best Griff build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Piggy Bank

Piggy Bank Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The Piggy Bank Gadget is the cornerstone of the best Griff build in Brawl Stars. Activating this Gadget allows Griff to drop a piggy bank, which detonates after a brief delay, dealing substantial damage and knocking back enemies while obliterating obstacles in its radius. It is an essential tool for disrupting enemy formations and creating openings for devastating counter-attacks.

Star Power: Business Resilience

Business Resilience Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among his Star Powers, Business Resilience emerges as the better choice in the ultimate Griff build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power grants Griff healing equivalent to 15% of his missing health, every 2 seconds. Consequently, the lower Griff’s health drops, the more he can recuperate, granting him increased survivability during intense engagements.

Gears: Damage and Reload Speed

Reload Speed - Epic Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Griff build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to use the right combination of Damage and Reload Speed Gear. The Damage Gear increases the damage potential of the Brawler by 15% on the battlefield when his health falls below 50%. This crucial enhancement allows him to finish his opponent quicker in an intense fight, prolonging his survival on the battlefield.

In contrast, the Reload Speed Gear improves his reload speed by 15%, allowing him to unleash a barrage of coins at the opponent at quick intervals.

