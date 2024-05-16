Best Grom build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The optimal Grom build in Brawl Stars allows players to optimize the Brawler's performance by using the best combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears that complement his abilities. As an Epic rarity Brawler, Grom stands out for his high damage potential and unique attack mechanism.

Grom's primary attack involves hurling his walkie-talkie over barriers, exploding in a cross pattern upon impact. This ability allows Grom to harass opponents and control key areas of the map. Additionally, Grom's Super unleashes a larger bomb that splits into four projectiles upon detonation, clearing obstacles and pushing back adversaries.

Considering all these abilities, this article highlights the composition of the ultimate Grom build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

What is the best Grom build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Radio Check

Radio Check Gadget (Image via Supercell)

Radio Check is the optimal Gadget for the ultimate Grom build in Brawl Stars. This gadget amplifies Grom's offensive capabilities by enabling his next attack to unleash three walkie-talkies rapidly. This burst of firepower catches opponents off guard and significantly increases Grom's damage output in critical moments.

Star Power: X-Power

X-Factor Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, X-Power reign supreme in the optimal Grom build in Brawl Stars. Using this Star Power, Grom's main attack gains an extra punch, dealing up to 30% additional damage at maximum range. This allows Grom to dominate long-range encounter and eliminate enemy Brawlers from a distance.

Read more: Best Emz build in Brawl Stars (2024)

Gears: Shield and Damage

Damage - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

To complete the best Grom build in Brawl Stars, it's essential to include the Damage and Shield Gears. The Shield Gear provides an additional layer of protection to Brawler. This shield has a total 900 health and can replenish at a speed of 90 health per second when the Brawler is at full health.

In contrast, the Damage Gear provides a 15% boost to the offensive prowess of the Brawler when his health falls below 50%. Using this Gear helps Grom to finish opponents quicker in intense situation and prolong his survival on the battlefield.

Check out more articles related to Brawl Stars: