Best GTA V and GTA Online graphics settings for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti in 2023

The newest titles, GTA V and GTA V Online from Rockstar Games are now almost ten years old. They remain two of the most demanding games in terms of graphics. The vast open world and multiple playable characters provide detailed visuals and amazing gameplay.
Running them on low-end GPUs will be tricky. Conventionally, inclining towards the visual aspect could cost you a few FPS and vice versa. But with Nvidia GeForce GTX 3070 and the GTX 3070 Ti, you might not have to compromise much on either graphics or FPS.
RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti are more than capable of running GTA V and GTA Online
The RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti are powerful graphics cards for heavy AAA titles and will continue to provide relevant performances in the future. We have noticed that running GTA V on mid-range GPUs will require some tinkering, but you can easily crank up the settings to ultra with these cards.
There is enough processing power to set the game free at 4K resolution, and ultra settings yet have decent frame rates.
Best graphics settings to play GTA V & GTA V Online on RTX 3070 at ultra settings
Below are the graphics settings for running these GTA titles in 4K on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070. Keeping the graphics in ultra settings, the RTX 3070 has churned out an average of around 80 FPS.
Graphics
- Ignore Suggested Limits: Off
- DirectX Version: DirectX 11
- Screen Type: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: Auto
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- FXAA: Off
- MSAA: Off
- Nvidia TXAA: Off
- VSync: Off
- Pause Game On Focus Loss: Off
- Population Density: Full
- Population Variety: Full
- Distance Scaling: Full
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Shader Quality: Very High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Reflection MSAA: Off
- Water Quality: Very High
- Particles Quality: High
- Grass Quality: Very High
- Soft Shadows: Nvidia PCSS
- Post FX: Ultra
- Anisotropic Filtering: x16
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Tessellation: Very High
Advanced Graphics
- Long Shadows: Off
- High-Resolution Shadows: Off
- High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off
- Extended Distance Scaling: Off
- Extended Shadows Distance: Off
- Frame Scaling Mode: Off
Best graphics settings to play GTA V & GTA V Online on RTX 3070 Ti at ultra settings
The RTX 3070 Ti performs slightly better than the RTX 3070, considering its higher CUDA core count. The card also draws a little more power than the 3070, which is justified by its elevated performance. Thus, higher performance levels can be expected out of this GPU.
Here are the graphics settings to provide great visuals and decent frame rates.
Graphics
- Ignore Suggested Limits: Off
- DirectX Version: DirectX 11
- Screen Type: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 3840 x 2160
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Refresh Rate: 60Hz
- FXAA: On
- MSAA: Off
- Nvidia TXAA: Off
- VSync: Off
- Pause Game On Focus Loss: Off
- Population Density: Full
- Population Variety: Full
- Distance Scaling: Full
- Texture Quality: Very High
- Shader Quality: Very High
- Shadow Quality: High
- Reflection Quality: Ultra
- Reflection MSAA: Off
- Water Quality: Very High
- Particles Quality: High
- Grass Quality: Very High
- Soft Shadows: Softest
- Post FX: Ultra
- Anisotropic Filtering: x16
- Ambient Occlusion: High
- Tessellation: Very High
Advanced Graphics
- Long Shadows: On
- High-Resolution Shadows: Off
- High Detail Streaming While Flying: Off
- Extended Distance Scaling: On
- Extended Shadows Distance: Off
- Frame Scaling Mode: Off
With the advanced settings turned off, you will find more frame rates on both graphics cards. Shadow and particle effects are some of the most taxing graphics features on most AAA titles. You can leave the graphics settings ultra-high if you own a high-performing graphics card.
However, the mid-range and upper-mid-range cards will need a little optimization. Also, pairing the RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti with a complementary CPU is crucial to determine the best performance levels.