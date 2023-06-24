5 best Honkai Star Rail beginner tips to defeat Cocolia's Echo

As players progress through the story of Honkai Star Rail, they will arrive at Jarilo-VI. This is the second major area in the game and unfolds the Belobog arc in the large blizzard-ravaged city. After coming face-to-face with Belobog's political issues, players will eventually arrive at the penultimate boss fight for this area: Cocolia's Echo. This remnant of the past is not the real Cocolia that players will fight after, but rather a remnant shadow created by the Fragmentum.

Unfortunately, she is not available as an Echo of War. This feature in Honkai Star Rail allows players to farm story bosses for Trace materials and other resources needed for progression. Instead, she is available as the end boss for Simulated World. This virtual gauntlet created by Herta is an extra opportunity for players to farm more materials. Regardless of whether players are fighting her for the first time or tackling her once again in the Simulated Universe, here are some tips to aid players with the fight.

How to beat Cocolia's Echo effectively in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Pick the right squad for the job

Like her Stellaron form, Cocolia's Echo is weak to the same three elements in Honkai Star Rail: Fire, Lightning, and Quantum. In the Simulated Universe World 6, she is level 65, so players should best at least the same level as her to have a fighting chance. Our recommendations for a team setup would be:

Natasha: While she deals Physical damage, she is here primarily for healing

Gepard/Pela: An Ice unit, Gepard is the best tank character in the game. While Coclia resists Ice damage, he will provide shields for the team. On the other hand, Pela is also an Ice user. However, she is an excellent debuffer and can make enemies weaker.

Jing Yuan/Tingyun: Both are Lightning characters. While the former hero focuses on AOE damage, the latter helps buff allies.

Asta/Himeko: Two underrated Fire characters in Honkai Star Rail help shred through enemies' Fire weaknesses. The former is a support-type character, while the latter is centered around offense.

Seele/Silver Wolf: These two Quantum characters may be tough to get unless players put effort into the gacha system. However, those who get either should take full advantage of two of the strongest single-target characters in the game.

If players have Bailu, replace Natasha with her, as the Vidyadhara High Elder can also heal while dealing mild Lightning damage. In that case, replace Jing Yuan or Tingyun with a Fire or Quantum character - whichever players are missing, to include all three weaknesses against Cocolia's Echo.

Those not invested in Honkai Star Rail's Warp gacha mechanic may prefer to go all Fire. This includes the Trailblazer, Hook, Himeko, or Asta. The former's Fire version will not be available until the Belebog arc ends. The latter, meanwhile, excels at breaking enemies' toughness gauges. Be sure to bring along a healer too.

2) Deal with her Ice Edges soon as they appear

In her first phase, Cocolia's Echo will summon icicles that can make the Icy Wind attack, which targets all allies. These are also weak to Fire in addition to Lightning. At the same time, players should also have the rest of the team dealing with Cocolia. She can use Hoarfrost of Eternal Isolation to target a single ally that can freeze them, putting them out of commission for one entire turn. This cannot be good if it is the healer or the tank on the receiving end, so be sure to deal with her tactics accordingly.

3) Split up the team to deal with Bronya during Phase 2

The first phase is straightforward as players focus on Cocolia and her Ice Edges while healing when possible to upkeep HP. In the second phase, things get challenging as she summons her daughter Bronya to fight alongside her. This rendition of the current overseer of Belebog is also an illusion of the Fragmentum. However, she is a powerful enemy, capable of buffing Cocolia while also cleansing debuffs on her.

As if that was not enough, she also allows Cocolia to move faster on the turn order lineup while having a decent HP. Bronya is weak to Fire, Physical, and Imaginary elements in Honkai Star Rail. So it is recommended to take her out first by focusing Fire damage on her. At the same time, Cocolia's Blizzard and Ice Edges do not slow down either, so players will have to shuffle their attention between the two.

4) Prevent Cocolia from charging up

Be vary of Cocolia's Wrath of Winterland Saints charge time. She occasionally performs this move where she charges up, followed by a massive hail of ice shards that deal significant damage on the next turn. Thankfully this leaves her vulnerable, so players should take the opportunity to break her gauge.

This will prevent her from using the move. Alternately, if players feel confident in being able to tank the hailstorm by brute force and healing, they may prefer to focus on other threats like Bronya first. But more to come in this boss fight in Honkai Star Rail.

5) Manage debuffs in the final phase

The third and final phase of the Cocolia's Echo boss fight in Honkai Star Rail will see her going berserk and boosting damage for herself and her Ice Edges. Her blizzard attack also hits harder and occurs more frequently. This can be disastrous if players do not take the Edges out as fast as possible. If players find their team frozen, the Abundance path's Resonance buff that cleanses debuffs on allies can be handy as it can override the freeze. Asta's quick breaks should also be helpful to make short work of the bosses.

Honkai Star Rail is currently available on PC, Android, and iOS.

