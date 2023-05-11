How to complete the Winter is Leaving achievement in Honkai Star Rail

HoYoverse has done a fantastic job in transferring all the best elements of Genshin Impact into Honkai Star Rail. The title is filled with achievements that you can unlock for yourself. Completing them will give you Stellar Jades and other valuable in-game items in return. Some achievements require you to progress quite far into the storyline. One example is the Winter is Leaving achievement.

Complete The Return mission to attain Winter is Leaving achievement in Honkai Star Rail

To attain the Winter is Leaving Achievement in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll have to complete the "The Return" mission.

"The Return" serves as the second sub-mission within the "Roads to the Past Have Long Been Closed" chapter of the Trailblaze mission, unfolding under the scorching morning sun.

This is a peculiar mission in Honkai Star Rail, where your character ends up in a strange dimension surrounded by Nebulous Stars. According to the story, you’ll get a chance to earn a new power in the Fire element. After obtaining it, you will come across Cocolia. With the power of the Fire element, your Trailblazer should easily be able to overcome the boss.

After defeating Cocolia, you will have to talk to your companions. After going through a series of long dialogues, you will finally get the Winter Is Leaving achievement as a reward. You will also receive 20 Stellar Jades.

Winter is Leaving is a fairly straightforward achievement to get. However, if you are having a tough time beating Cocolia, then continue reading.

How to beat Cocolia in Honkai Star Rail

According to the lore, Cocolia was the former supreme guardian of Belobog. Not only does she possess formidable strength, but she also comes off as a cunning opponent. She has mastery over ice and snow, with the ability to freeze opponents.

This boss fight can be divided into two phases. Cocolia can be quite elusive in the first phase. This stage is more about knowing your adversary's movesets. Things will take an ugly turn when Cocolia impales your Trailblazer with a sphere. Your character will be immediately transferred to a surreal space. On the bright side, your character will be able to converse with Guardians, who will arm you with the Fire Element.

Now armed with the Fire Element, the second phase of the boss fight with Cocolia will commence. Thankfully, the rest of your crew members will be able to join in on the action. Cocolia has a lot of deceptive moves up her sleeve. However, with the Fire element on your side, you should have no trouble defeating her. This is because she is weak to the fire element.

It is advisable not to solely rely on the Fire element. Try to mix in some Lighting and Quantum characters into the action as well.

This wraps up our guide on how to beat Cocolia and unlock the Winter is Leaving achievement in Honkai Star Rail.

