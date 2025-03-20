Best Honkai Star Rail Huohuo Eidolons, ranked

With Huohuo getting featured in the Warp banners of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1, many Trailblazers will be rolling for her. Along with the 5-star character, players can get duplicates to unlock her Eidolon levels. As these power-ups boost Hoohuo’s abilities’ potency, gamers might want to get a couple of them to make her stronger.

This article ranks all Huohuo Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.

Ranking all Huohuo Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

6) Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted

Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted is Huohuo’s fifth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Once activated, the power-up boosts her Ultimate and Basic ATK levels. The effects of this Eidolon are not very eye-catching when compared to the other ones. Since Huohuo, doesn’t utilize her Basic ATK she won’t be able to use Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted’s effect to its full potential.

Moreover, acquiring Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted requires a significant amount of Jades. Hence, pulling for this gear is not worth it unless you plan on getting all six Eidolons. Because of this, we've ranked Mandated by Edict, Evils Evicted at number six.

5) Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame

Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Compared to Huohuo’s fifth Eidolon her third one, Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame is a better pick. This power-up can increase the 5-star Abundance unit’s Skill and Passive Talent level by a little bit. The level boost effect of this Eidolon is not as powerful as other ones but boosts the abovementioned abilities’ potency a little.

While Cursed by Fate, Moths to Flame is a decent Eidolon, it is not as effective as Huohuo’s other power-ups. Hence, it ranks fifth on this list.

4) Tied in Life, Bound to Strife

Tied in Life, Bound to Strife (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Tied in Life, Bound to Strife is Huohuo’s fourth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. Unlike the previous two, this one grants the character a unique effect on activation. The power-up boosts Huohuo’s healing effectiveness if the character on the receiving end is low on HP. This effect only works when she uses her Skill or Passive Talent to heal.

Since Tied in Life, Bound to Strife just boosts Huohuo’s healing effectiveness and nothing else, we decided to place this power-up in the fourth spot.

3) Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued

Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Huohuo’s second Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail is Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued. When this power-up is active, Huohuo will make sure two of her allies don’t get knocked down after getting hit by a killing blow (if she has Divine Possession).

While Sealed in Tail, Wraith Subdued can only be used when Huohuo’s allies get hit by a killing blow, It can be extremely effective in various end-game activities. Hence it deserves to be in third place.

2) Woven Together, Cohere Forever

Woven Together, Cohere Forever (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Woven Together, Cohere Forever is Huohuo’s sixth Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail. This particular power-up grants the ally receiving Huohuo’s healing a 50% damage boost for a couple of turns. Since this is Huohuo’s sixth Eidolon, you’ll need to spend a hefty amount of Stellar Jades.

While Woven Together, Cohere Forever's additional damage boost is eye-catching, it's not worth the price, and that's why it ranks second.

1) Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled

Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

By far the best Huohuo Eidolon you can get with Stellar Jades in Honkai Star Rail is Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled. Since it is her first Eidolon, you need to spend very little Passes to acquire it. Once activated, the power-up grants all of Huohuo's allies a flat 12% SPD boost when she has Divine Possession.

As the SPD boost is extremely beneficial for Huohuo’s team members, and she can acquire Divine Possession just by activating her Skill, this 5-star Abundance character can consistently keep the SPD buff up. This, we've placed Anchored to Vessel, Specters Nestled at the top spot.

