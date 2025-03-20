Best Honkai Star Rail Mydei Eidolons, ranked

Unlocking Mydei’s Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail is worth considering as he gains a power surge with most levels. From empowering his "Godslayer Be God" skill to offering CRIT DMG in Vendetta state, the 5-star Destruction character can use the bonus effects to launch powerful attacks on enemies. However, resources are scarce, so Trailblazers would want to learn which Mydei Eidolons offer the most value.

Ad

This article will further rank each of them to help Honkai Star Rail players decide for themselves.

Ranking every Mydei Eidolons in Honkai Star Rail

6) War Chisels Flesh of Flame

War Chisels Flesh of Flame (Image via HoYoverse)

The fifth Eidolon of Mydei in Honkai Star Rail offers a measly increase to his Ultimate and Talent’s levels. Unless you are aiming for the E6 of the character, unlocking War Chisels Flesh of Flame will be a complete waste. While his Ultimate deals massive damage, the ability cannot be used frequently, unlike his Skill.

Ad

Trending

In contrast, Mydei can use his Talent to exude vitality and enhance his scaling. However, his other Eidolons yield more benefits.

5) Honor Exalts Feast of Faith

Honor Exalts Feast of Faith (Image via HoYoverse)

Like the fifth Eidolon, Honor Exalts Feast of Faith also increases Mydei’s Skill and Basic level. Hence, upgrading shouldn’t be a priority for this step, as the difference in damage will be marginal. That said, this is his third Eidolon, so you should be able to unlock it if you have sufficient Stellar Jades.

Ad

Also, try to secure Honor Exalts Feast of Faith if you wish to max out Mydei.

4) Siren Jolts the Laconic Lion

Siren Jolts the Laconic Lion (Image via HoYoverse)

Building Mydei in Honkai Star Rail will become simpler if you have his fourth Eidolon. He gains bonus CRIT DMG while in Vendetta state and restores HP upon receiving damage from enemy targets.

Ad

The specified effects enhance his damage output and offer survivability, which Mydei lacks due to his HP scaling kit. Regardless, consider unlocking the Eidolon if you have some spare Sellar Jade or summon his Light Cone instead.

3) Strife Beholds Cry of Dead

Strife Beholds Cry of Dead (Image via HoYoverse)

The Strife Beholds Cry of Dead offers a flat damage increase to Mydei’s kit. With the Eidolon in play, his attack in the Vendetta store will ignore 15% of enemy targets' DEF. He can further convert 40% of the healed amount to charge, which will allow him to activate his enhanced skills more frequently.

Ad

The second Eidolon deserves the third spot, considering how it makes his rotations more effective while empowering his attacks.

2) Frost Hones Spine of Steel

Frost Hones Spine of Steel (Image via HoYoverse)

Mydei’s first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail can bolster the effect of his enhanced Skill. To be specific, Frost Hones Spine of Steel increases the damage dealt by "Godslayer Be God" to the primary target by 30%. The ability will also deal the same amount of damage to adjacent enemies.

Ad

The Eidolon will be effective in game modes like Pure Fiction, where opponents spawn in groups. Besides, the buff is accessible, as you need a single copy of Mydei.

1) Legacy Scales Mound of Blood

Legacy Scales Mound of Blood (Image via HoYoverse)

At Eidolon 6, Mydei gets a massive power surge. He no longer has to wait for his Charges to enter the Vendetta state and can instead access the stance right after entering the battle. Legacy Scales Mound of Blood further lowers the cost of activating the "Godslayer Be God" skill to 100 points.

Ad

Expect him to launch follow-up attacks every other turn once you have his Eidolon 6.

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.