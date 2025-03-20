  • home icon
  Honkai Star Rail Mydei E1 vs S1: Should you pull for his Eidolon or Light Cone?

Honkai Star Rail Mydei E1 vs S1: Should you pull for his Eidolon or Light Cone?

By Argha Halder
Modified Mar 20, 2025 10:59 GMT
Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Mydei in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

With the debut of the second Phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1, Mydei is currently available to all players. Trailblazers can use their hard-earned Stellar Jades to pull for this 5-star character and his signature Light Cone from their respective banners. To boost the character’s effectiveness while fighting, players tend to often go the extra mile and acquire Mydei’s first Eidolon or his signature LC.

In Honkai Star Rail version 3.1, you should pull for Mydei’s signature Light Cone, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path over his first Eidolon.

Should you pull for Mydei’s signature Light Cone or his first Eidolon in Honkai Star Rail version 3.1?

Mydei's signature Light Cone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Mydei's signature Light Cone (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

While Mydei and his signature Light Cone, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path’s banner is active, you should prioritize pulling for his LC over Eidolon. While this Chrysos Heir’s first Eidolon and Light Cone are both exceptionally good, the latter has better value than the former.

With the passive HP boost, Mydei’s signature Light Cone grants him an additional 60% damage when he uses his skill and consumes more than 500 HP. Since this 5-star Destruction character’s abilities scale with HP, he will have an absurd amount of health. Hence, Mydei can easily consume 500 HP whenever he triggers his Skill.

Mydei's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
Mydei's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Mydei’s first Eidolon increases his Godslayer Be God Skill's damage multiplier by 30%, which is significantly lower than the buff Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path grants. Additionally, this power-up can also enhance his Skill to an AoE ability. However, it is not as effective in various end-game activities like Apocalyptic Shadow and Memory of Chaos but is good in Pure Fiction as most enemies do not have a large HP pool.

When you compare both, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path is better than Mydei’s first Eidolon. This is why we recommend pulling for the LC while the second phase of Honkai Star Rail version 3.1 is active.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
