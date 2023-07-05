5 best horror game deals of Steam Summer Sale 2023

Steam Summer Sale 2023 is currently underway, with many games available at huge discounts. This includes popular horror titles. Regardless of what one's favorite genre in gaming might be, this is the perfect opportunity for gamers to find and get hidden gems without spending much. Many horror titles have come and gone over the years, but some offered a more enjoyable experience than others.

This article lists some of the best games in this category to pick up during the Steam Summer Sale 2023 at heavy discounts.

Best horror games to buy during the Steam Summer Sale 2023

5) Phasmophobia

Price: $11.19 / 9,27€ / ₹351

$11.19 / 9,27€ / ₹351 Discount: 20%

Phasmophobia is a four-player horror game developed by Kinetic Games. In it, players take on the role of a ghost hunter and pick up a contract. Then, they choose a location and select a difficulty level. Once a game begins, they are expected to identify the type of ghost they're up against and complete up to three objectives.

They must use their chosen equipment to accomplish their tasks and use spots such as lockers to hide from that threat. However, the selected difficulty level determines how much shelter will be provided.

Higher difficulties provide fewer hiding spots but yield better rewards. Additionally, gamers can search for supernatural items hidden in the building or surrounding area and capture them. This Steam Summer Sale is the perfect opportunity for players to grab this popular co-op title.

4) Outlast 2

Price: $4.49 / 4,34€ / ₹195

$4.49 / 4,34€ / ₹195 Discount: 85%

Outlast 2 is a first-person psychological horror game designed by Red Barrels. It is set in the same universe as Outlast but at a later date. This title takes place in a dilapidated rural area in Supai, near the western edge of the Colorado Plateau.

The gamer fills the shoes of Blake Langermann, who is investigating the murder case of Jane Doe in the Arizona Desert. Helping him in his task is his wife Lynn,

This title contains elements from the previous game, such as exploring with camcorders and managing resources. Players must either locate a hiding spot or flee from enemies to progress.

3) Alien Isolation

Price: $7.99 / 7,99€ / ₹665

$7.99 / 7,99€ / ₹665 Discount: 80%

Alien Isolation is an action horror game developed by Feral Interactive. It tells the story of Amanda Ripley, who is searching for her mother's ship, which disappeared in space 15 years earlier. It combines survival, horror, and stealth.

It is critically acclaimed for its haunting atmosphere and unpredictable AI. The game allows the player to use a limited number of weapons and resources. However, using this equipment allows the alien to locate the protagonist faster.

The combination of managing resources and smartly using them makes it one of the best horror games to purchase during the Steam Summer Sale 2023.

2) Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach

Price: $19.99 / 16,99€ / ₹449

$19.99 / 16,99€ / ₹449 Discount: 50%

Five Nights at Freddy's: Security Breach is an action-adventure survival horror title and the eighth iteration of its franchise developed by Steel Wool Studios. It is a direct sequel to Five Nights at Freddy's: Special Delivery.

The game is a complete overhaul of its predecessors, allowing players to freely roam, while various 3D characters are introduced. It takes place in a large mall called Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex instead of the typical claustrophobic environment of previous mainstream titles.

Steam Summer Sale is a great time to purchase this title at a discount.

1) Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Price: $7.99 / 7,99€ / ₹479

$7.99 / 7,99€ / ₹479 Discount: 60%

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard takes place four years after the events of its prequel. One plays as Ethan Winters, as he explores the Baker family’s abandoned rural estate in search of his missing wife, Mia Winters on an abandoned plantation in Louisiana.

It was the first title in Resident Evil franchise to feature the first-person perspective. The game also introduces gameplay mainly focused on salvaging items for survival which makes it even more terrifying.

This horror game can be bought during the limited-time Steam Summer Sale for a much more affordable price.

