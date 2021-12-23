5 best Indian GTA 5 streamers of 2021

GTA Online and GTA 5 and have been out for quite a long time now. Players all over the world still enjoy playing the title and its online multiplayer version. The game's worldwide success means GTA Online is also very popular among Indian gamers and fans.

Some of the top Indian YouTubers and streamers are to be thanked for the game's popularity. Although the fan base has existed in India for a very long time, it wasn't as large as it is now. In this article, we have mentioned 5 of the top Indian GTA 5 streamers.

Five fan-favorite Indian GTA 5 streamers

1) Techno Gamerz

Techno Gamerz (Image via Facebook)

Ujjwal Chaurasia, also known as Techno Gamerz, is one of India's biggest gaming YouTubers. He is best known for his GTA 5 videos. Since childhood, Ujjwal has been into gaming. He created his channel on August 13, 2017, and mainly posted gaming tutorials.

He reached 100k subscribers on his channel on January 6, 2019. His channel started growing a lot when he started covering GTA 5 videos. He plays other games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and PUBG, as well.

2) Dynamo Gaming

Dynamo Gaming (Image via Twitter)

Dynamo gaming, also known as Aaditya Deepak Sawant, is one of the biggest Indian gamers with over 9 million subscribers on YouTube. Dynamo started gaming back when he was a school kid and first posted a video on YouTube in June of 2019. He gained popularity mainly by posting PUBG mobile videos.

3) Qayzer Gaming

Qayzer Gaming (Image via YouTube/Qayzer Gaming)

Although he is not an Indian, Qaiser Khan, also known as Qayzer Gaming, has won the hearts of many Indians and therefore deserves a spot on this list. Qayzer is a very popular YouTuber and streamer among Indian audiences. He has over 87k subscribers on YouTube.

4) Carryminati

Carryminati (Image via Entrepreneur)

Ajey Nagar, also known as Carryminati, is an Indian YouTuber and streamer. He is known for his roast and reaction videos. His second channel, CarryisLive is dedicated to gaming. His primary channel has 32.7 million subscribers and his second channel has 10 million subscribers.

Ajey Nagar @CarryMinati

CarryMinati Plays GTA V AFTER 4 YEARS

Join▶️ LIVE AT 10 PMCarryMinati Plays GTA V AFTER 4 YEARSJoin▶️ youtube.com/watch?v=RJr5D5… LIVE AT 10 PM CarryMinati Plays GTA V AFTER 4 YEARSJoin▶️youtube.com/watch?v=RJr5D5… https://t.co/fIvr1uuSaZ

5) RakaZone Gaming

RakaZone Gaming (Image via Twitter)

Rishab Karanwal, popularly known as RakaZone, is an Indian gaming YouTuber and streamer. With over 461k subscribers on YouTube, he is one of the most engaging streamers. He streams GTA 5 RP content on his channel.

Note: The list is in no particular order and reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi