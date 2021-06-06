What is the name of RakaZone Gaming's character in GTA 5 RP?

RakaZone Gaming is one of the biggest GTA 5 RP streamers in India with 423k subscribers.

GTA 5 RP's popularity has reached India, and a host of popular streamers have started playing the game and servers like HTRP and SVRP are some of the top choices to play it. An increased viewership count for GTA 5 RP videos has brought several streamers to join the RP servers and create some memorable characters.

Rishab Karanwal, better known to his fans as RakaZone Gaming, plays GTA 5 RP with his character Mr. Javier Marlega, currently on the Subversion RP (SVRP) server.

History of Mr. Marlega on GTA 5 RP

RakaZone Gaming began streaming on YouTube in 2015, and started playing a variety of games. He shot to fame with the popular Battle Royale game PUBG (Player Unknown Battlegrounds). He quit his job to work full-time as a streamer in 2020 and this is when he began streaming GTA 5 RP gameplay videos.

Ban on Legacy RP and shift to SVRP

When RakaZone Gaming started playing GTA 5 RP, he created his character "Mr Javier Marlega" and was playing on the Legacy RP server. Mr. Marlega instantly became a fan favorite with his charming personality and sense of humor and he used to liven up the server with his presence.

During a particular game session, RakaZone Gaming got enraged at the police roleplayers (who he felt were being unfair), and he intentionally disconnected from the server. He received a permanent ban as a result but decided to switch servers instead of appealing. This was because he thought it would be unfair for other players who have been banned for quitting the server during a session.

After this incident, raging fans went out of control and started spamming other YouTubers' chats on the server. Mr. Marlega left Legacy RP for SVRP and this shifted his entire fanbase to the latter server. While RakaZone Gaming has also played on a few other servers like Exo Life RP, it is unlikely that fans can find him there anymore.

Where to follow Mr. Marlega

Mr Marlega is one of the most popular criminal characters in GTA 5 RP on the Indian servers, and his hilarious antics, along with his many gang fights and robberies, have earned him a special place in many GTA 5 RP fan's hearts. He plays mostly on SVRP now, and streams GTA 5 RP on the server almost every week.

Edited by Gautham Balaji