Best JAK-12 loadout in COD: Warzone Season 6 

COD: Warzone Season 6 has seen a lot of changes to the game. The subway system, new weapons, and the new Battlepass, have all provided great content. Midway through Season 6, another new gun has been added to the battle royale.

COD: Warzone players can now gear up with the JAK-12 shotgun. Previously known as the AA-12, this classic shotgun has come to Verdansk to decimate enemies. The fully-automatic shotgun can sweep through entire squads with ease. Just make sure to have a secondary weapon that can take on long range fights.

Best attachments for COD: Warzone JAK-12

(Image Credit: Activision)

Attachments

Barrel: ZLR J-3600 Torrent

This barrel increases the JAK-12's range and tightens the spread of the rounds. This allows COD: Warzone players to handle the shotgun from an even greater distance, if they are caught out with the weapon.

Laser: Tac Laser

While the laser itself is visible, the pros of the Tac Laser are great. It increases ADS speed, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness.

Advertisement

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Rubberized Grip Tape lowers aiming stability, but that is counteracted by the Tac Laser. The positive of this attachment in COD: Warzone is a solid boost to recoil control.

Ammunition: 32 Round Drum Mags

Ammunition attachments all do the same thing in COD: Warzone. This one ups the magazine ammo capacity of the shotgun, but does lower the ADS and movement speeds.

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

The Merc Foregrip attachment takes a hit in the mobility department, with lowered ADS and aim walking movement speed. The boosts are in the form of recoil control and hipfire accuracy.

Perks

(Image Credit: Activision)

Double Time

Double Time makes up for some of the mobility issues caused by the attachments. It doubles the Tactical Sprint duration and increases crouch movement speed by 30%.

Ghost

Ghost is almost a must have in COD: Warzone. It prevents detection from UAV, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Non-suppressed weapons will still appear when firing on the radar, and Advanced UAV will still show location.

Tracker

Tracker allows players to see a footprint trail left behind by enemies. Markers are also shown at enemy death locations and the same are hidden when left by enemies the player kills.

Advertisement

Equipment

(Image Credit: Activision)

Semtex

The Semtex is a solid piece of lethal equipment. It can stick to anything, be it a structure, vehicle, or person. It's a good way to cause some damage when on the move.

Stun Grenade

With the JAK-12 in COD: Warzone, a stun grenade is absolutely necessary. As the enemies stand stunned, rush in and lay waste with this devastating shotgun.

Disclaimer: This article is the opinion of the writer and does not reflect the opinion of others regarding the best loadout for the JAK-12 in COD: Warzone.