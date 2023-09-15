5 best Jett Updraft spots on Sunset in Valorant

Valorant has established its dominance in the FPS multiplayer genre since its inception in June 2020. It has become extremely popular with the gaming community and has been credited with reviving the tactical first-person shooter genre. With the new and 10th map, Sunset, released in Evolution: Act 2, the Valorant community is already creating new strategies to overwhelm their opponents on the map.

This is a traditional two-site-three-lane map with an extra feature, which is a mechanical door found between B-Site and Mid-courtyard. The door is impassable when closed, but carries a 500 HP hitbox, which allows you to shoot and destroy it if needed. Once destroyed, the door remains open for the remaining round.

Out of the numerous Agents and their unique abilities Valorant provides, one Agent has been sought after the most, even though it has received multiple nerfs throughout the years. That Agent is Jett, and with her special set of skills, she is still one of the best among duelists in Valorant.

Top five Jett Updraft spots on Sunset in Valorant

1) Mid attacking Updraft

Mid-Attack Updraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

This is an attack-side approach where you need to go towards B-Lobby from the attacker spawn and stand upon a 'box' which is called the mid-bottom box, and use Updraft to get a clear vision of the top-mid area.

The skill can be used to get crucial information about the opponent team or pick off enemy Agents, both of which are useful to the attacking team.

2) B-Main entrance Updraft

B-Main entrance updraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

In another attacking strategy, you have to go toward the B-Lobby from the attacker's spawn and use the Updraft from the right of the B-Lobby stairs to get eyes upon the B-Main entrance.

This specific skill is to pick up a kill or two when enemies are going for an aggressive push. Even though there are fewer chances that this will cancel the opponent's push, this will make it easier to counter the enemy's push and get a win to favor the attackers.

3) Dumpster Updraft

Dumpster Updraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

In a defender-side tactic, you need to go the A-Link from the defender's spawn. There would be a dumpster in front, and you have to stand on it and use the Updraft ability to get sight on the A-Lobby through the windows.

Enemy Agents pushing from there will be caught off-guard and have their push disrupted if you manage to eliminate a few of the Agents.

4) A-Lobby Updraft

A-Lobby Updraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

One more defending procedure where you have to move towards A-Link from the defense spawn. Jump onto the box beside the dumpster using Jett's glide ability, use glide again to get on top of the box in front, and use Updraft.

A bit identical to the dumpster Updraft but provides even greater clarity and vision in the direction of the A-Lobby which could prove to be beneficial.

5) A-Elbow Updraft

A-Elbow Updraft (Image via Sportskeeda)

In an alternative defending side tactic, you need to make your way to A-Elbow through the A-Site from the defense spawn and use the Updraft ability. This will provide you with a clear view of the A-Lobby, especially used for eliminating unaware enemy Agents, which could then provide you and your team a much-required round win.

These Updrafts can be used to gain an advantage in various situations on the Sunset map in Valorant. For example, these can be used to peek into enemy positions, scout for information, or take surprising kills.

With a little practice in utilizing these spots, you can become a more versatile player and use Jett’s Updraft ability to your advantage.