Best JRPGs to grab from the Days of Play sale

PlayStations's Days of Play sale went live on May 29, 2024, and players have been scouring over 900 items listed in the store for JRPGs. It is a great time to get wishlisted games since PlayStation is offering discounted prices on its exclusives as well. Featuring titles of various genres like action-adventure, RPG, JRPG, shooters, and so on, it is advisable to grab good deals before this promo ends on June 12, 2024.

This article highlights some of the best JRPG games players can get their hands on in this Days of Play sale from PlayStation.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Best JRPG game deals to grab during this Days of Play sale

1) Final Fantasy VII Rebirth ($52.49 $69.99 )

FFVII Remake is one of the best JRPG games to get during the Days of Play sale (Image via Square Enix)

This JRPG comes from Square Enix and follows the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake. It also follows its predecessor's path of combining RPG and strategic elements with real-time actions. Gamers get to play as Cloud Strife, who sets out on a mission to stop Shinra from misusing the planet's power source.

Cloud and his team members, comprising Avalanche members, also look out for Sephiroth, an ex-elite soldier seeking personal gain by trying to obtain powers. The game provides a vivid landscape to traverse and exciting combat opportunities making it a great deal to grab on PlayStation's Days of Play.

2) Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom ($9.59 $59.99)

Revenant Kingdom follows the story of Evan as he builds a new empire (Image via Bandai Namco)

This sequel to Ni no Kuni: Wraith of the White Witch comes from the developers of Level-5 and is published by Bandai Namco. Released on March 23, 2018, Revenant Kingdom has an interesting plot that revolves around a young king named Evan Tildrum who is usurped from his palace and then goes on to establish a new kingdom for himself.

Players get the ability to move Evan freely in the game's overworld. However, the other members of his group can be freely commanded during magical combat sequences. This is where players can employ certain magical skills as well as attain the assistance of a certain type of elemental creature dubbed the Higgledies. The Revenant Kingdom offers a magical experience and makes for a must-buy during this Days of Play sale.

3) Persona 3 Reload ($55.99 $79.99 )

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the original Persona 3 (Image via Atlus)

This addition to the JRPG games to grab during the Days of Play sale comes from the developers at P-Studio and is published by Atlus. It was released on February 2, 2024, and is a remake of the original Persona 3 released in 2006. Persona 3 Reload retains the core hybrid style in which it combines traditional RPG elements with social simulation gameplay.

P3 Reload is accurate in remaking Persona 3's primary plot. It includes several major upgrades in the graphical department while bringing a lot of functionality that aligns the game with the series' following sequels. The overhauled graphics and gameplay mechanics help incorporate systems and features introduced later to the Persona series after the original P3 was released.

4) Tales of Arise ($59.99 $99.99 )

Tales of Arise is one of the finest JRPGs to grab during the Days of Play sale (Image via Bandai Namco)

Another Bandai Namco title that makes its way onto the list of JRPGs to grab from PlayStation's Days of Play is Tales of Arise. Released on September 10, 2021, it is the 17th entry in the Tales series and follows two characters as they embark upon a journey to better the lives of the people of Dahnan.

Tales of Arise, like previous games in the series, is still an action JRPG, but its gameplay underwent several unnamed changes. This was a focal point during the development while making sure to preserve the core Tales fighting system, dubbed the Linear Motion fighting System. The game centers around avoiding and countering hits, inspired by another game in this series titled Tales of Graces.

5) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth ($55.24 $84.99 )

Infinite Wealth features two amazing protagonists from the franchise (Image via SEGA)

The ninth installment of the Like a Dragon series, Infinite Wealth allows players to get the helm of both Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga, two of the series' most well-known heroes, in the same game. Alongside their respective party members, players can utilize the Live Command RPG combat system in a completely new setting overseas.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth provides a franchise-first experience that transports players beyond Japan to Hawaii. The game allows all playable characters to move freely during combat as this now factors into the overall combat outcome. This JRPG makes for an exciting last entry in the list of JRPG games to acquire during the Days of Play sale.

