The list of the best La Liga players in EA FC 24 boasts some of the most popular young and skilled footballers. This season witnessed significant movements in the transfer market, with notable arrivals and departures within the Spanish league. For those curious, EA FC 24's top-rated La Liga players showcase fresh foreign talents like Jude Bellingham as well as homegrown prodigies like Pedri.

The presence of veterans like Robert Lewandowski, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Antoine Griezmann adds to the allure of this league's competitive virtual landscape. The best La Liga players list comes with a dynamic mix of multiple cards featuring various positions. Here are the best options from that league.

Best La Liga players in EA FC 24: Top 20

Here are the 20 best La Liga players in EA FC 24. The list is arranged in descending order based on each item's overall:

Name Position Team Overall Thibaut Courtois GK Real Madrid 90 Robert Lewandowski ST Barcelona 90 Vinicius Jr. LW Real Madrid 89 Marc-Andre ter Stegen GK Barcelona 89 Antoine Greizmann ST Atletico Madrid 88 Federico Valverde CM Real Madrid 88 Jan Oblak GK Atletico Madrid 88 Luca Modric CM Real Madrid 87 Frenkie de Jong CM Barcelona 87 Jude Bellingham CM Real Madrid 86 Pedri CM Barcelona 86 Ronald Araujo CB Barcelona 86 Ilkay Gundogan CM Barcelona 86 Parejo CM Villareal 86 Toni Kroos CM Barcelona 86 Eder Militao CB Real Madrid 86 Joao Cancelo LB Barcelona 86 Antonio Rudiger CB Real Madrid 85 David Alaba CB Real Madrid 85 Rodrygo RW Real Madrid 85

Honorable mentions

Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Iago Aspas (RC Celta), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad), and Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad) narrowly missed out on the list of 20 Best La Liga players in EA FC 24.

Barcelona's Pedri is a top midfield pick in EA FC FUT (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other season, La Liga's best 20-player list is once again dominated by Real Madrid and Barcelona, with nine and eight names, respectively. Two players from Atletico Madrid made the list above, along with the 34-year-old Spanish veteran Dani Parejo. This Villareal athlete is the only individual unrelated to the three giants to secure a spot in La Liga's top 20.

Real Madrid's star Belgian goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, shares the top spot as the best La Liga EA FC 24 card with Barcelona's Polish striker, Robert Lewandowski. Each possesses a 90-overall rating.

Vini Jr. is one of the Best La Liga players in EA FC 24's list (Image via EA Sports)

Although these are the top two cards statistically, Real Madrid's talented left-winger, Vini Jr., remains the most-played La Liga player in EA FC 24 FUT. The 89-rated Brazilian boasts an impressive 95 pace and 90 dribbling attributes, featuring a useful Quick Step Playstyle+. He has rightfully secured a spot in the top three.

When compared to EA FC's previous franchise edition, Barcelona's German goalkeeper, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, has earned a promotion with an 89-overall card. On the other hand, Atletico Madrid's Slovenian wall, Jan Oblak, received a rating demotion of 1 and boasts an overall of 88.

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham is one of the best in-game La Liga midfielders (Image via EA Sports)

Spain is known as the land of midfielders. As such, it's unsurprising that almost half of the list is adorned with talented central midfielders such as Federico Valverde, Frenkie de Jong, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Toni Kroos, Ilkay Gundogan, and others.

While the list of best La Liga players in EA FC 24 includes plenty of exciting names, their overall ratings aren't as high as those in the top 20 list of Premier League footballers.