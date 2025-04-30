Best Light Cones for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

Anaxa’s Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail will determine his performance in the battle. Thankfully, he has some exceptional options to choose from. Anaxa is an Erudition character from the Wind element, specializing in inflicting Weakness on enemies. His abilities also deal solid Wind DMG to enemies in an AoE.

Therefore, he would ideally need equipment catered to his damage or debuffs. This article lists some of the best for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

1) Life Should Be Cast to Flames

Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Image via HoYoverse)

Achieving the best build for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail is only possible with his signature Light Cone. Life Should Be Cast to Flames offers 10 Energy to the wearer. Additionally, the character’s damage will be increased by 12% if they inflict a weakness on the enemy.

Anaxa should be able to maintain the buff, as he can consistently make targets susceptible to an element. By attacking them, Anaxa can further decrease their DEF by 60% for two turns.

2) Eternal Calculus

Eternal Calculus (Image via HoYoverse)

Eternal Calculus is worth mentioning on this list due to its accessibility. You can obtain it from the Herta Store and equip it on Anaxa to increase his ATK by 8%.

For each enemy target Anaxa hits with his abilities, the LC will further boost his ATK by an additional 4%. This effect can stack up to five times. He will also gain 8% SPD for a turn if there are three or more enemies. Since Anaxa will face multiple opponents in most battles, he can make the most of the LC’s effects.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

1) The Great Cosmic Enterprise

The Great Cosmic Enterprise (Image via HoYoverse)

If you have participated in the Honkai Star Rail WORLD event, The Great Cosmic Enterprise should be available in your inventory. You can equip the 4-star LC on Anaxa, as it is basically the toned-down version of his signature option.

The Light Cone's passive enhances the wearer's ATK by 8%. Additionally, Anaxa’s DMG will be increased by 4% for each weakness type an enemy target has. Although the effect is limited to a maximum of seven different elements, the buff at max Superimposition Level is massive for a piece of free equipment.

2) The Day The Cosmos Fell

The Day The Cosmos Fell (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, you can use The Day The Cosmos Fell LC to build Anaxa in HSR. This 4-star Light Cone will enhance his ATK by 16%. If he hits an enemy, and if two of them have the corresponding weakness, his CRIT DMG will be increased by 20%, lasting for two turns.

Anaxa can deal solid damage to opponents despite having support abilities. The Attack and CRIT DMG buffs will only bolster his offensive capabilities.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Anaxa in Honkai Star Rail

Passkey

The 3-star Light Cones in HSR are only recommended if you don’t have any of the aforementioned options. In the case of Anaxa, use Passkey. The LC regenerates 8 Energy for the wearer when they use their Skill.

