Best Light Cones for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail’s Tribbie might appear as a petite maiden, but she is a fierce ally during combat. Being a Harmony Path follower, she can improve an ally’s combat prowess and launch follow-up attacks, boosting the damage of the entire team in the process. However, players might want to equip the best possible Light Cone (LC) to unleash her peak potential.

Ad

This article further discusses some of the best LCs for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s personal opinion.

Best 5-star Light Cones for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail

1) If Time Were a Flower

If Time Were a Flower (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie’s signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail, If Time Were a Flower, is equipped with a powerful passive that will greatly improve her kit. She will receive 36% CRIT DMG and regenerate 12 Energy after launching a follow-up attack. At the same time, the LC will grant her the “Presage” effect, increasing her CRIT DMG by 48% for two turns.

Ad

Trending

Tribbie can also regenerate 21 Energy and gain “Presage” upon entering battle. Her follow-up attacks will certainly reflect the additional CRIT DMG she will receive with the If Time Were a Flower Light Cone.

Also read: Version 3.1 events schedule (Phase 1)

2) But the Battle Isn't Over

But the Battle Isn't Over (Image via HoYoverse)

While “But the Battle Isn't Over” isn’t as effective for Tribbie as her signature Light Cone, she can still benefit from the passive. This LC increases the wearer’s Energy Regeneration Rate by 10% and recharges a Skill Point after the wearer uses their Ultimate. Tribbie would want to spam the ability, effectively triggering the effect if it's available.

Ad

After all, the Energy and Skill Point regeneration works after every two uses of the Ultimate. However, the next ally in the turn order will always receive a 30% bonus DMG.

Best 4-star Light Cones for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail

1) Dance! Dance! Dance!

Dance! Dance! Dance! (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie can also use a couple of 4-star Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail. Among them, Dance! Dance! Dance! Serves as the best option since it is equipped with a neutral passive. The LC essentially advances the action of all allies by 16% after the wearer uses Ultimate.

Ad

The condition to trigger the effect is quite straightforward for Trbbie as long as you build her with the Energy Regeneration stat. Additionally, you can obtain multiple copies of the LC and stack them to increase its effectiveness.

2) Memories of the Past

Memories of the Past (Image via HoYoverse)

The Memories of the Past is a rather questionable Light Cone for Tribbie. You basically need the additional Energy Regeneration from the passive, which is granted to the wearer when they attack a target. Tribbie’s follow-up ability will also work with the passive, so expect her to build up Ultimate quickly with this 4-star option.

Ad

The bonus Break Effect from the LC will add to her damage output only if she successfully breaks an enemy’s toughness bar.

Best 3-star Light Cones for Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail

Meshing Cogs

Meshing Cogs (Image via HoYoverse)

In the absence of the aforementioned options, use Meshing Cogs to build Tribbie in Honkai Star Rail. The 3-star Light Cone regenerates 4 Energy for the wearer if they attack an enemy or get hit. The effect is triggered once per turn.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda's Honkai Star Rail hub for more information and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.