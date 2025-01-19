Best M870 build in Delta Force

The M870 is a pump-action shotgun in Delta Force available by default and usable from the start. It is accessible across all classes: Assault, Support, Engineer, and Recon. Among all shotguns, it boasts the maximum range and can also eliminate enemies with a single, well-placed shot at close range.

This guide provides the best M870 shotgun build in Delta Force, allowing you to aggressively push enemies and engage in head-on combat.

Most optimal Delta Force M870 build

To use this shotgun to its maximum potential, customize it with the right attachments. Let's look at the recommended build.

The M870 shotgun in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Recommended build:

Barrel: M870 Extended Barrel

M870 Extended Barrel Foregrip: Angled Hand Stop

Angled Hand Stop Stock: Shadow Buffer Tube Stock

Shadow Buffer Tube Stock Handguard: M870 Rail Handguard

M870 Rail Handguard Mag: Shotgun Speedloader

Shotgun Speedloader Optic: Panoramic Red Dot Sight

This build is designed to enhance the weapon's performance across all stats. It reduces gun kick for improved control, increases damage range slightly, and provides a minor movement boost by improving ADS speed and ADS movement speed, making it highly effective in close-quarters combat.

However, to unlock the attachments listed above, you must level up the weapon by playing a few matches or using an EXP Token to instantly upgrade it.

How do these attachments affect the M870?

The section below explains how each attachment enhances the shotgun's performance, helping you create the best loadout for optimal results.

Delta Force gunsmith (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The Extended Barrel is the most important attachment in this build. It adds two extra bullets to the chamber, slightly increases damage range and muzzle velocity, and improves accuracy, making it easier to land shots.

The Angled Hand Stop is primarily used for its movement buff, significantly increasing the handling stat. With this attachment, you'll benefit from faster ADS and improved ADS movement speed, both of which are crucial in close-range engagements.

The Shadow Buffer Tube Stock enhances handling, ADS movement speed, accuracy, and control. While it reduces stability slightly, this drawback is minimal for a single-shot shotgun.

The Rail Handguard is a well-rounded attachment with no downsides. It boosts both control and handling slightly, making the weapon more controllable and easier to use.

The Shotgun Speedloader improves handling and significantly increases reload speed, an essential upgrade for this shotgun given its limited ammunition capacity and frequent reloading needs.

Lastly, the Panoramic Red Dot Sight is a fan favorite for its clean and precise view. However, this is based entirely on your preference, so feel free to choose a sight that suits you best.

Best M870 build calibration settings in Delta Force

After equipping the recommended attachments, consider calibrating them to further improve the weapon's overall performance. Here are our recommendations:

Barrel: Weight Limit 0 g; Length +10.00 mm

Weight Limit 0 g; Length +10.00 mm Foregrip: Thickness +20.00 mm; Weight Limit +20.00 g

Thickness +20.00 mm; Weight Limit +20.00 g Stock: Weight Limit Default; Placement -3 Slot

