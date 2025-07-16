Best Marian (Minami Miyashita) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Minami Miyashita has made her Phantom Thieves debut in Persona 5: The Phantom X as Marian. She is a Bless character from the Medic Class, and is currently the strongest healer in the game. Minami will become available in the Standard Banner in the future, making her one of the permanent characters in P5X.
This article will go over the best setups that you can use to build Minami Miyashita or Marian correctly in Persona 5: The Phantom X.
Best Revelation Cards for Minami Miyashita (Marian) in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Minami is a healer whose kit is based entirely on how much HP she has. The best set of Revelation Cards in P5X for her is the support set of Prosperity. A full set allows you to start the battle with 25% charge on your Highlight Meter, which can be used to trigger a Highlight quickly.
Prioritize the following main stats for her Revelation Cards:
- Moon: HP
- Star: HP
- Sky: HP
She can also use the Control Set if you want to deal more damage with her, but it is not that effective.
Best Weapons for Minami Miyashita (Marian) in Persona 5: The Phantom X
The following weapons are great options for Minami:
- 5-star - Angel Heart (At Rank 1): Increase max HP by 30.0%. When Minami has Diagnosis, increase the healing effect by 10.0%. When spending Diagnosis, increase the party's damage by 25.0% for 1 turn.
- 4-star - Hymn of Life (At Rank 1): Increase healing effect by 8.7%. Increase the continuous healing effect by 28.5%. After using a healing skill, 26.0% chance to grant Blessing to the main target.
Skill Priority
Minami's third skill increases the survivability of the party by boosting her teammates' HP. Here is how you should invest in her skills:
- Skill 3 > Skill 1 > Thief Tactics > Skill 2
Best teams for Minami Miyashita (Marian) in Persona 5: The Phantom X
Minami can become a crucial teammate for a lot of teams, but given Joker in P5X is currently the best DPS, you can slot her in his team.
Rin+Joker+Okkyan (Premium)
Wonder's Personas
- Alice - Curse Damage Taken
- Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage
- Surt - Defense Down
- Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up
If you lack Rin, you can run Leon, as he is also a solid teammate choice for Joker. Minami will aid in the survivability of the squad, making her an invaluable asset for the team.
