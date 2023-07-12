5 best marksman games like Sniper Elite to try out in 2023

Marksman games have always provided some of the most satisfying experiences, especially while taking on enemies from afar. Not only does it give a player freedom to tactically eliminate hostiles, but it also provides a different perspective on the battlefield. Rebellion's popular Sniper Elite series offered gamers a whole new feeling when sniping and making the most out of their weapons.

Aside from controlling your sniper rifle, you will have to carefully mask its sound while taking shots to kill unaware enemies. However, the series is only limited to six games as of now. For those who have burnt through every title in the franchise, this list includes five more marksman games like Sniper Elite to try out this year.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Five marksman games similar to Sniper Elite to play in 2023

1) Squad

Offworld Industries did not hold back from developing the most immersive military simulation game available in the market. Squad easily becomes a worthy contender when it comes to realistic weapon mechanics in the list of marksman games. From calculating enemy distance to bullet drops, Squad phenomenally replicates real-world sniper optic mechanics into polygons.

Players who want a challenging simulative experience should try Squad. With the new reality update also on the way, players will get a whole different taste for marksman games.

2) Sniper Ghost Warrior series

While the early games in the franchise were not as immersive, Sniper Ghost Warrior really set a mark on marksman games after the launch of their spin-off Contracts series. Much like the Sniper Elite games, Ghost Warrior also incorporates environmental damage that can be utilized to take out the AI opponents.

Each level is handcrafted to deliver a proper marksman experience where players can use their equipment and weapons. Moreover, one can take any approach as they see fit, as the title does not limit stealth play.

3) Insurgency: Sandstorm

The Insurgency games are a perfect blend of arcade and simulation for players seeking a casual yet challenging experience. With Sandstorm, New World Interactive introduced an exceptional sniping experience for fans of marksman games. While players will not have to worry about the complex sniping mechanics like Squad, one will still have to carefully use positioning to set up overwatch.

With an extremely fast time-to-kill (TTK), it is difficult to be a marksman in Insurgency: Sandstorm. One can fully customize their marksman rifle in the game, including the type of bullets they wish to use. This alone makes for an extremely satisfying experience for players.

4) Hitman 2: Sniper Assassin

Hitman 2 Sniper Assassin is a worthy contender for a marksman game as it incorporates phenomenal sniping mechanics. Designed for a more casual audience, gamers can blend their social stealth into ranged gunplay in a massive sandbox area.

Each mission in Hitman 2: Sniper Assassin is set in huge real-world-inspired locations with multiple overwatch locations. Players can pick and customize their loadout depending on the playstyle and map. Using environmental damage and enemy patrol routes, one can deal high damage to their adversaries without alerting anyone.

5) Escape From Tarokov

Escape From Tarkov offers a wide range of weaponry and phenomenal replication of real-world gunplay. Aside from providing a simulative experience, EFT trumps many video games thanks to a strong marksman mechanic. Players will have to carefully use their rifles as every little decision matters.

The gunplay is designed for an experienced audience, as the stakes are almost always too high. Moreover, ranged combat is also quite difficult as players will almost constantly be on the move.

