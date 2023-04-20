"This level of realism for shooting...": What is Unrecord? Trainwreckstv thinks FPS game is too realistic for kids

Unrecord has become the talk of the gaming world since developers dropped the first gameplay trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter. Described as a 'Bodycam FPS,' the main takeaway from the trailer is the photorealistic graphics that have divided the internet. While some love the graphics to the point of not believing it to be real gameplay footage, people like streamer Trainwreckstv criticized the game for being too real.

In a series of tweets, Trainwreckstv noted that the FPS should be heavily moderated due to its photorealistic portrayal of shooting and killing, saying that he was uncomfortable with such a realistic-looking simulation. Accepting that his take would be controversial, he wrote:

"This level of realism in video games should be heavily moderated in *shooters* for anyone *under a certain age*, I hope parents do their job. this level of realism for shooting & killing makes *me* feel uncomfortable"

Trainwreckstv's take on Unrecord's photo-realistic graphics starts discussion about violence and video games

Developed and published by the French indie gaming studio DRAMA, Unrecord is yet to get a release date, but the gameplay trailer has already created a lot of buzz around it. Touted as a Bodycam FPS, the gameplay features the perspective of a police officer/detective's bodycam, giving the game a unique feel.

As mentioned before, the game's photorealistic graphics have been a source of much debate. The co-director of the game, Alexandre Spindler, had to share clips of himself editing the game world in Unreal Engine 5 to dispel rumors about the footage being fake.

The very fact that people seem to think that the gameplay was faked speaks volumes of how realistic Unrecord looks in the trailer. On the other side of the coin is criticism for it being uncomfortably real, especially for a tactical shooter where the aim is to shoot and kill enemies.

Tyler "Trainwreckstv" is a veteran streamer who has been making content around games for years. He was one of the most prominent critics of the gameplay, comparing it to real-life military operations but in a bad way.

Trainwreckstv went as far as to claim that blurring the distinction between real and fake to this extent serves to lend credence to people who have called video games a source of violence in the past. The streamer said:

"The clear distinction between real & fake is necessary, but this level of realism, in my opinion, gives real credibility to the nonsense politicians have been spewing for years about video games conditioning young people to lose a sense of empathy toward violent tendencies or situations."

A substantial number of people agreed, with some claiming that Unreal Engine 5.1 may look amazing but should be moderated to not give at-risk people the wrong notions about violence.

More Twitter reactions

Here are some more reactions to Trainwreckstv's tweet. While many echoed his concerns, a few thought it was up to the discretion of the parent, comparing Unrecord to war movies:

As mentioned before, Unrecord does not yet have a release date, and according to DRAMA Studio's press release, the game is still in early development and will probably not be released this year.

