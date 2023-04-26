Unrecord's out-of-the-world realism is opening a new path for FPS gaming

Unrecord is a first-person-action title that has recently become an internet sensation. Based on its description, this game is a tactical shooter where players assume the role of a cop who solves complex cases using their "tactical and detective" skills. It tells a tale through the body-camera perspective of the main character. While that might sound quite generic, it is the trailer for the title that has taken the internet by storm.

A two-minute video was revealed last week, along with a few screenshots, showcasing the hyper-realistic gameplay that has the gaming community divided. The footage appears to be so real that many gamers on the web deem it to be a real-life video instead of actual gameplay. In fact, the situation with the allegations got so bad that the developers, DRAMA, had to come out and address them.

Everything that gamers need to know about Unrecord

Unrecord is an upcoming shooter game developed by DRAMA. What makes this title stand out is its photorealistic graphics. Built on Unreal Engine 5, the title features hyper-realistic visuals that are extremely lifelike. The surfaces in the game's world and the use of proper lighting make it seem like real-life footage.

As mentioned earlier, its realism has raised eyebrows among gamers on the internet, with them going as far as calling the video a "scam." Although it has found itself amongst several controversies, the developers have been clear about their intentions and the game's legitimacy.

While many shooter titles currently focus on unique art styles, such as Valorant and Apex Legends, games such as Battlefield and Arma have always been about graphics that look as close to real life as possible. However, Unrecord has blown them all out of the park.

The fact that an indie studio managed to create a photorealistic game using Unreal Engine 5' capabilities means that other developers — including those with more resources — could churn out similar products offering a lifelike visual experience, changing the FPS landscape forever. With the title paving the way for other developers in the industry, more realistic shooters are soon expected to start appearing on the scene.

However, the debate on whether realism in video games is a good or bad idea is a topic for another day. But for now, the trend involving this design choice in video games seems to be growing, as evidenced by the community's overwhelmingly positive response to the two-minute trailer for Unrecord.

For fans wanting to try out the game, that is unfortunately not possible at the moment. Although the title is listed on Steam, the developers are yet to announce a release date for it.

Moreover, higher-quality graphics demand better hardware, but the developers haven't revealed Unrecord's system requirements. That said, considering how the project looks, it is likely to be on the higher end of the spectrum.

