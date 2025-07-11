Best Maruzensky build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Maruzensky in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a strong all-rounder who can be built to suit different strategies. The best way to train her is to focus on her Front Runner style. Build her stats to support her in short and medium races, where getting a fast start and holding the lead is most important.

This article will walk you through the best build for Maruzensky in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Maruzensky build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Before you start focusing on stat optimization, your first goal should be building a friendship with all your chosen Support Card characters. You can track each card’s friendship level by checking the bar shown in the top-right of the training menu.

Best Maruzensky build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby for mile races (Image via Cygames)

Keep training the categories where they appear until the friendship bar turns orange (Tier 4). This unlocks friendship training, which boosts stat gains and lowers energy cost. Aim to activate friendship training with every Support Card character by the end of Year 1.

Best stats

Once you begin a run with Maruzensky in Career Mode, make Speed your top training focus. Aim to hit 900+ Speed before the main event kicks off. If her other stats, like Stamina or Wit, are already at decent levels, keep grinding Speed to maximize her front-running advantage.

After Speed, shift your focus to Stamina. Aim for around 600 Stamina by the end of Year 3. You can safely skip Power since she won’t be doing much overtaking as a Front Runner. Instead, invest in Wit and get it to at least 400. Wit is also essential for activating clutch skills like Early Lead and Concentration. Plus, training the Wit stat boosts energy recovery, helping the horsegirl stay in good condition for training and keeping morale up throughout the run.

Best Support Cards

For this build, set up your Support Cards to boost Speed as much as possible once friendship training is active. Go with a 4 Speed, 1 Stamina, and 1 Wisdom loadout.

Best skills

The best skills for her should boost her early-game lead, help recover her Stamina mid-race, and enhance training consistency or stat growth.

Maruzensky in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is a fast and reliable Front Runner built for Turf Mile races. With strong Speed, steady Stamina, and Power, and a solid support setup, she can maintain her lead with ease.

You can also check out more articles on Umamusume: Pretty Derby below:

