Best Matikanefukukitaru build guide in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Preparing the best Matikanefukukitaru build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is important if you want the best chance at winning races. Aside from just knowing about the tracks, creating the best racer is extremely important in the title. Matikanefukukitaru is great at medium and long ranges. However, she has poor stats. Thus, getting the right build for her is important.
This article lists the best equipment and stat improvements for the titular racer in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Preparing the best Matikanefukukitaru build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Build Strategy
- Start building Bonds early: Start with light training, and acquiring the Rainbow Boosts for her will strengthen the build.
- Focus on both Stamina and Power, not just Speed: Both Stamina and Power play a crucial role in Matikanefukukitaru's build. While Speed is important, don't forget about other parameters.
- Participate in extra races: After the URA goals are achieved, enter additional matches to gain more skill points.
- Take part in Recreation: A bad mood will impact a racer's performance in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. Take part in Recreations to keep her happy.
- Only put her in Medium and Long-range races: Avoid dropping the racer in Short-distance and Front-Runner races. Pace Chaser and Late Surger are her recommended traits.
Also read: Best Vodka build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Primary Stats
Here are the main stats you need to focus on:
- Keep Stamina around 500-650
- Speed should be 850+
- Build Power at 450 minimum
Secondary Stats
The racer's main secondary stat is Wit. Keep it at 350 or more.
Guts isn't an important stat for this racer.
Also read: Gold Ship build guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby
Support Card Loadout
- 2 Support Cards: Use them in conjunction with Gold Recovery skills.
- 2 Power Cards: Select ones that focus on medium-distance skills.
- 2 Speed Cards: Choose cards that offer stable Early Bond alongside assisting in Medium races.
Best Skills
Here are the skills that you should acquire for the titular racer:
- Skills that lower the amount of required stamina.
- Skills that mess with opponents.
- Skills that provide mid-race boosts.
Also read: Umamusume Pretty Derby reroll guide
Legacy Picks
Some of the best Legacy characters can be the following:
- Super Creek
- Vodka
- Mejiro McQueen
That was all about creating the best Matikanefukukitaru build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Also read: Cash shop guide in Umamusume Pretty Derby: What to purchase and avoid
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.