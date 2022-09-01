Best Matrices for Frigg in Tower of Fantasy

Frigg is a top-notch fighter in Tower of Fantasy and can be made even more dangerous with the right Matrices.

Matrices can be equipped to a character to help them further fulfill their role in the game. These often come in sets that are specific to a character and their weapons.

Since Frigg joined Tower of Fantasy, players have been determining the best Matrices for her and her Balmung weapon. It all depends on what players can get their hands on, but an SSR Matrix set should be the goal.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Players should aim to get SSR Matrices for Frigg in Tower of Fantasy

Full four-piece Matrix sets can be hard to obtain in the SSR rarity. However, they are the best option, and players should try everything in their power to obtain one.

If it starts to look a bit hopeless, players can always shift to SR or R-rated Matrices for Frigg. They don't provide as many buffs as the SSR Matrices but can still get the job done in the early game.

SSR Matrix sets

There are four sets of SSR Matrices that work wonders for Frigg. They come from Frigg herself and Samir, with each character having a four-piece and a two-piece Matrix set that is viable.

Here are the sets and their benefits in Tower of Fantasy:

Four-piece Frigg : When using Frozen Domain, enemies caught within take 60%, 70%, 90%, or 105% Frost attack damage every second. The percentage depends on the upgrade level of the Matrices.

: When using Frozen Domain, enemies caught within take 60%, 70%, 90%, or 105% Frost attack damage every second. The percentage depends on the upgrade level of the Matrices. Two-Piece Frigg : A two-piece Frigg Matrix set increases Frost attack damage by 15%, 18%, 21%, or 25% when players switch from a Frost weapon to another Frost weapon.

: A two-piece Frigg Matrix set increases Frost attack damage by 15%, 18%, 21%, or 25% when players switch from a Frost weapon to another Frost weapon. Four-Piece Samir : Electrical explosion damage dealt by the Dual EM Stars attack increases by 16%, 22%, 30%, or 40%.

: Electrical explosion damage dealt by the Dual EM Stars attack increases by 16%, 22%, 30%, or 40%. Two-Piece Samir: Lasting for 1.5 seconds, this Matrix set progressively increases damage dealt by 1% upon hitting a target. This can stack up to 10, 13, 16, or 20 times.

SR Matrix set

Here is the best SR Matrix set for Frigg:

Three-piece Sobek: Damage dealt increases by 6%, 7.5%, or 9% for each enemy nearby and can stack up to three times.

This isn't the most desirable Matrix set, but it is much more easily obtainable than the entire set of Frigg or Samir Matrices.

R Matrix set

R is the lowest rarity an item can have in Tower of Fantasy. Most players do not want an R item, but they are common and not that terrible.

Players can go with this R Matrix set if nothing better has been pulled:

Three-piece Functional Dash: This Matrix set increases all damage dealt by Frost weapons by 6% when it is equipped.

There's nothing fancy about this set. It just gives a slight buff to the Frost elemental damage that Frigg will dish out, which might be just enough for someone of her strength.

