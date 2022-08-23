Strongest weapon combos in Tower of Fantasy

With Tower of Fantasy's newfound western audience, many players are eager for a way to be the best of the best. Of course, as expected, this all starts with their equipment. After all, how can anyone expect to deal loads of damage when they only have the most mediocre weapons?

However, one aspect of the user's equipment that goes commonly overlooked is the synergies of the game's different weapons. As they collect different weapons, gamers will begin noticing the different traits and effects of these weapons. These effects are further amplified when paired with other weapons.

Having gear of a matching type or category provides players with additional bonuses in Tower of Fantasy, known as Resonance. Though it may seem trivial to beginners, this bonus can make or break their chance at success as they start to invest themselves in PvP and higher-level tiers of events.

With this in mind, here's a look at making some of the best weapon combos in the game.

Constructing weapon combos in Tower of Fantasy

Official artwork for Tower of Fantasy (Image via Perfect World)

Each weapon in Tower of Fantasy belongs to two categories: the weapon's type and the element it wields in its attacks. These elements are relatively standard as they include things like fire, ice, and basic physical attacks.

Aberration is the only element not present in the global release. As far as combo construction goes in-game, users can equip multiple weapons at a time.

These weapons carry their own set of Resonance orientations which can steer gamers toward a specific playstyle. However, these Resonance orientations have their own set of optimal scenarios and playstyles they suit.

Given Tower of Fantasy's gameplay is split into two parts, single-player and multiplayer, the "optimal" build for a character depends on what players want to do. In the single-player campaign, many may want to maximize their damage output compared to reinforcing their defensive stats, for example.

Users wanting to prioritize their damage should equip two or three weapons with the DPS label. It grants them the attack Resonance that will further amplify their damage-dealing capabilities at the cost of defense.

This is usually the better play for experienced gamers who find the game's PvE content very easy.

For those wanting more freedom in how they play the game, the balance Resonance may be best. It can be accomplished through equipping one weapon of every type: DPS, defense, and support.

This is an excellent idea for newer players as it helps with learning the game and adapting to various situations.

As far as multiplayer combos go, it depends heavily on the party users are traveling with. For example, if the team already has two DPS-oriented party members, it may be best to play a more supportive or defensive role. They can do this by equipping more weapons with the support or defense label.

To summarize, Tower of Fantasy is a game where each mode of gameplay differs. With this in mind, there is no optimal weapon build, only that which best suits the gamer's scenario.

Before leaving for multiplayer content, they must ask the party to see what weapons they should bring to best help the team.

Edited by Ravi Iyer