How to reroll in Tower of Fantasy

As a free-to-play gacha game with premium paid elements, Tower of Fantasy can be brutal with its randomization.

RNG is a factor that gamers know all too well, and most of them loathe it. However, that's the beauty of games these days. Players are always in for a surprise and never know what their next crate opening might provide.

Many players can do multiple openings and come out of them with nothing of value, while others hit the jackpot.

Thankfully, rerolling in the game has been made easy with a handy guide by YouTuber ON Game.

The choice to reroll in Tower of Fantasy is completely up to the player

ON Game has recently been pumping out content for Tower of Fantasy, and his fastest reroll route video is being praised by many. The consensus is that this is truly the quickest way to start over and try for a better early game pull.

The video is pretty sped up (at nine minutes) for a reroll method that can take 15-30 minutes, depending on how efficient the player is.

For those who would rather have it spelled out for them, here are the steps they can follow to reroll in Tower of Fantasy quickly:

A new account must be created every time a player wants to roll again.

After creating a new ToF account, finish the opening act where the player wakes up in the Astra Shelter.

Shirli will introduce players to Celine, and character customization will begin. However, before that, players should jump on to the shuttle nearby and open the supply pod to receive one Gold Nucleus.

Next, talk to Palu.

Fly the drone around for a little while until Fennie is available to speak to.

Repair the Spacerift with Shirli and hold back the Anomaly assault.

Follow Shirli across the river and talk to Franz while making sure to pick up another Gold Nucleus from inside the water.

Visit the Omnium Tower and jump from the top, aiming for a third Gold Nucleus while falling.

Defeat the enemies at the outpost and get two more Gold Nucleus.

Fast travel back to the Omnium Tower and head east to the ruin in the Rust Belt area.

In the upper dome of the ruins, players will find two Gold Nucleus.

Receive the rewards that are presented via the gift box in the right corner.

Use the Gold Nucleus to purchase Special Orders.

Open the Special Orders in hopes of receiving a character with the SSR rank (the equivalent to a Legendary character).

Repeat the steps above if the character received is not ideal.

Players can always play a bit longer to obtain more Gold Nucleus before rerolling in Tower of Fantasy. An SSR pull is guaranteed on the 30th Gold Nucleus banner if one was not received prior.

The decision to reroll in Tower of Fantasy is completely up to the player. If a solid weapon or character isn't obtained, players should feel free to try again. All they need to know is that a good pull will be thrown away if a reroll is done in order to get something great.

