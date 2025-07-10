Best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

By Ishant Jadhav
Published Jul 10, 2025 18:34 GMT
Efficient medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
An efficient Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Medium races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are between 1900 and 2400 meters long, giving all running styles a fair chance to perform well. This distance gives you enough room to plan your strategy and make your build work well during the race. It’s also the most common race type, and most characters already have an “A” rank for it, so it’s a safe and smart choice to focus your training on.

This guide will walk you through the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Master every 1900-2400m event with the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)
Master every 1900-2400m event with the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Best stats

In Medium races, Stamina is very important, but Speed still remains your top priority if you want to win. For styles other than Front Runner, which save Stamina early, boosting Power is key to pushing ahead in the second half. No matter your style, make sure to equip at least one Stamina-recovery skill.

StyleSpeed StaminaPowerWitGut
Front runner800600400400300
Pace chaser700500600400300
Late surger700500700400300
End closer700500800400300
Best support cards

Front Runners should prioritize Speed support cards over Power, as training the former stat will naturally boost the latter as well. Meanwhile, Late Surgers and End Closers need to use both Speed and Power support cards to break through the pack in the final stretch.

StyleSpeed support cardsStamina support cardsPower support cardsWit support cardsGut support cards
Front Runner32010
Pace Chaser2 2 110
Late Surger2 1 210
End Closer 2 1 210
Legacy picks

If your Uma doesn’t start with an “A” rank in Medium races, pick a Legacy that helps raise her rank. Choose a Legacy with a three-star spark, especially in Speed, and try to get skills that fit your build. As long as the Legacy has solid stats and skills, almost any character can serve as a great pick for Medium races.

Best skills

Look for multiple skills that activate or support your character’s unique skill. Always include at least one Stamina-recovery skill. Prioritize gold-bordered skills, and avoid spending over 130 SP on anything that only “slightly” boosts a stat — go for ones that “increase” or “greatly increase” instead.

This concludes our guide on the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby. You can also check out more articles on the game below:

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Edited by Niladri Roy
