Medium races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are between 1900 and 2400 meters long, giving all running styles a fair chance to perform well. This distance gives you enough room to plan your strategy and make your build work well during the race. It’s also the most common race type, and most characters already have an “A” rank for it, so it’s a safe and smart choice to focus your training on.
This guide will walk you through the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.
Best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby
Best stats
In Medium races, Stamina is very important, but Speed still remains your top priority if you want to win. For styles other than Front Runner, which save Stamina early, boosting Power is key to pushing ahead in the second half. No matter your style, make sure to equip at least one Stamina-recovery skill.
Best support cards
Front Runners should prioritize Speed support cards over Power, as training the former stat will naturally boost the latter as well. Meanwhile, Late Surgers and End Closers need to use both Speed and Power support cards to break through the pack in the final stretch.
Legacy picks
If your Uma doesn’t start with an “A” rank in Medium races, pick a Legacy that helps raise her rank. Choose a Legacy with a three-star spark, especially in Speed, and try to get skills that fit your build. As long as the Legacy has solid stats and skills, almost any character can serve as a great pick for Medium races.
Best skills
Look for multiple skills that activate or support your character’s unique skill. Always include at least one Stamina-recovery skill. Prioritize gold-bordered skills, and avoid spending over 130 SP on anything that only “slightly” boosts a stat — go for ones that “increase” or “greatly increase” instead.
