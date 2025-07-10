Medium races in Umamusume: Pretty Derby are between 1900 and 2400 meters long, giving all running styles a fair chance to perform well. This distance gives you enough room to plan your strategy and make your build work well during the race. It’s also the most common race type, and most characters already have an “A” rank for it, so it’s a safe and smart choice to focus your training on.

This guide will walk you through the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

Best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Master every 1900-2400m event with the best Medium race build in Umamusume: Pretty Derby (Image via Cygames)

Best stats

In Medium races, Stamina is very important, but Speed still remains your top priority if you want to win. For styles other than Front Runner, which save Stamina early, boosting Power is key to pushing ahead in the second half. No matter your style, make sure to equip at least one Stamina-recovery skill.

Style Speed Stamina Power Wit Gut Front runner 800 600 400 400 300 Pace chaser 700 500 600 400 300 Late surger 700 500 700 400 300 End closer 700 500 800 400 300

Best support cards

Front Runners should prioritize Speed support cards over Power, as training the former stat will naturally boost the latter as well. Meanwhile, Late Surgers and End Closers need to use both Speed and Power support cards to break through the pack in the final stretch.

Style Speed support cards Stamina support cards Power support cards Wit support cards Gut support cards Front Runner 3 2 0 1 0 Pace Chaser 2 2 1 1 0 Late Surger 2 1 2 1 0 End Closer 2 1 2 1 0

Legacy picks

If your Uma doesn’t start with an “A” rank in Medium races, pick a Legacy that helps raise her rank. Choose a Legacy with a three-star spark, especially in Speed, and try to get skills that fit your build. As long as the Legacy has solid stats and skills, almost any character can serve as a great pick for Medium races.

Best skills

Look for multiple skills that activate or support your character’s unique skill. Always include at least one Stamina-recovery skill. Prioritize gold-bordered skills, and avoid spending over 130 SP on anything that only “slightly” boosts a stat — go for ones that “increase” or “greatly increase” instead.

