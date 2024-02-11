Memory of Chaos is one of the end-game activities that Honkai Star Rail offers to its players. The activity has a total of 12 stages where Trailblazers face challenging enemies and clear the stage with very minimal casualties to earn various rewards such as Stellar Jades and several in-game materials.

With Misha's arrival in the game, players are wondering what the best teams to clear Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail with him are. This article lists exactly that to complete Memory of Chaos in Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Disclaimer: This article is highly subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinion.

What are the best Misha teams for Honkai Star Rail Memory of Chaos?

Jingliu + Misha + Ruan Mei + Luocha

A team featuring Jingliu, Misha, Ruan Mei, and Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Misha – (Secondary DPS)

– (Secondary DPS) Ruan Mei – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Luocha – (Healer)

This Honkai Star Rail team composition features Jingliu as the main DPS unit, where she deals most of the damage. Misha deals an exceptional amount of Ice damage to the adversaries to assist Jingliu.

Meanwhile, Ruan Mei boosts their Weakness Break efficiency and damage simultaneously, which allows Jingliu and Misha to deal additional damage to their opponents. Luocha stands behind them and heals when needed to ensure his allies survive the battle.

Jing Yuan + Misha + Bronya + Fu Xuan

A team featuring Jing Yuan, Misha, Bronya, and Fu Xuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Misha – (Secondary DPS)

– (Secondary DPS) Bronya – (Buffer)

– (Buffer) Fu Xuan – (Tank)

In this Honkai Star Rail 2.0 team composition, Jing Yuan is the main DPS character. He deals an exceptional amount of Lightning damage to his adversaries, while Misha deals significant Ice damage to adjacent enemies by utilizing his kit.

Bronya boosts their DMG along with CRIT DMG and ATK with her abilities to further increase the DPS character’s damage. Meanwhile, Fu Xuan tanks most of the incoming damage to ensure her allies’ survival. She can also heal herself when her HP falls below 50%.

Dr. Ratio + Misha + Pela + Huohuo

A team featuring Dr. Ratio, Misha, Pela, and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

Dr. Ratio – (Main DPS)

– (Main DPS) Misha – (Secondary DPS)

– (Secondary DPS) Pela – (Primary Buffer)

– (Primary Buffer) Huohuo – (Secondary Buffer/Healer)

Dr. Ratio serves as the main DPS of this team composition. He deals absurd Imaginary damage to a single adversary as he treads on The Hunt Path. Misha aids Dr. Ratio by dealing adequate amounts of Ice damage to the opponents.

Meanwhile, Pela inflicts Exposed on all opponents, reducing their DEF and allowing them to take an increased amount of damage from Dr. Ratio and Misha. Huohuo boosts all members' ATK and replenishes a decent amount of Energy, which allows her allies to use their ultimate more often. She also heals her allies to ensure they don’t get knocked down while fighting.