5 best mobile games inspired by movies

Mobile games are gaining immense popularity, with diverse types available in app stores. There are many titles inspired by comic books, TV shows, anime series, novels, and more. Movie studios have also released a fair amount of mobile games. They have a tradition of hopping into the gaming industry if a title gains worldwide popularity. This ensures a potential increase in the overall revenue, while generating further hype.

Movie fans can play as their favorite characters and venture into fictional worlds in the palm of their hand. They can fight movie villains, relive the stories, and be a part of the films. Although plenty of movie-inspired mobile games exist, only a handful are popular among fans. That being said, this article lists the five best offerings that gamers should try out.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery and 4 other mobile games inspired by movies

1) Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a mobile RPG game developed by Jam City and inspired by the Harry Potter movie and book series. It allows players to create their wizard or witch characters and experience the universe. They can learn magic spells, make potions, play the iconic Quidditch, choose their Hogwarts House, and more.

It allows them to make choices affecting the game’s narrative in an all-new interactive storyline. Players unravel the truth of Cursed Vaults and the character’s brother's disappearance in the game.

The title allows them to date characters, take on quests with classmates, invoke their personal Patronus, and befriend magical creatures. Additionally, they can customize their characters, design dorms, solve magic puzzles in episodes, and more. This Harry Potter game requires Android 5.0 and above and iOS 10.0 or later.

2) Jurassic World: The Game

Developed by Ludia, it is a simulation game inspired by the 2015 movie Jurassic World. A sequel to the 2012 title Jurassic Park Builder game, it features building a theme park to hatch, collect, and evolve dinosaurs. The title features over 150 colossal dinosaurs from the movie. Players can make a team of them and engage in an online battle with others worldwide. In Jurassic World: The Game, they can interact with movie characters, breed, and crossbreed their dinosaurs.

The mobile game features new storylines, missions, and card packs that provide rare species of dinosaurs. Additionally, developers update the title periodically, bringing in new creatures, tournaments, and battle events. This free-to-play mobile title requires Android 6.0 and above and iOS 12.0 or later.

3) Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is one of the best Star Wars games for mobile. This RPG title was developed by Electronic Arts and features characters from every era in the lore. It allows players to create a squad of Star Wars characters, including Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and more, for battles. They can enjoy space battles with iconic ships, upgrade their abilities, collecting legendary heroes to fly them.

Galaxy of Heroes features online PvP battles, raids, Guild wars, Galactic challenges, and more. The game sees constant updates with new kits, events, quests, and more. Players can acquire new gear for characters and unlock new abilities to build powerful squads. This popular mobile game requires Android 5.1 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

4) Minion Rush: Running Game

The Minions from Despicable Me are favorites of many, and now players can control them in this endless running game. Developed by Gameloft, this is an offline mobile game featuring minions in cool costumes with unique skills. Players can increase the minions’ running speed, allow them to grab more bananas, or turn them into Mega minions. Additionally, the title features iconic locations such as the Anti-Villian League HQ, the ancient past, and Vector’s lair.

Minion Rush: Running Game features iconic minions, including Bob, Dave, Jerry, and more. Players can even race against those worldwide by entering Top Bananas Room, collecting Robonanas, and other prizes. This offline mobile game requires Android 5.0 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

5) Pirates of the Caribbean: Tides of War

Tides of War is a mobile strategy game inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series. Developed by Joycity, it features an endless adventure in the seas of the Caribbean. Players can build fleets and recruit pirates for naval warfare, commanding iconic ships such as the Black Pearl and the Flying Dutch. In this real-time strategy game, they fight alongside iconic characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow, Captain Barbossa, Will Turner, and more.

The title offers story mode and epic quests featuring movie plots and characters. Additionally, players can form an alliance with others worldwide to dominate the sea and hunt monsters. This free-to-play game requires Android 4.4 and above and iOS 11.0 or later.

