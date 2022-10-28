Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a few hours now, and fans are jumping on the hype train to experience the new and improved Call of Duty title. There are multiple guides and mission walkthroughs already available with hidden Easter eggs. The release of Activision’s latest title marks a new beginning for the entire Call of Duty saga's future.
The in-game settings and control configurations can have a considerable impact on the resulting performance of the game as well as the player's experience. Hence, it becomes crucial to arrange the best possible settings to garner all the advantages to one’s side and minimize the number of radicals in the equation.
In a recent video, YouTuber and CoD enthusiast JGod revealed his best graphics and controller settings in Modern Warfare 2 for the best possible performance.
Modern Warfare 2: JGod’s take on the best settings
Numerous players and content creators put out great content for the Call of Duty community, but only a few have a massive following like JGod. He recently uploaded a video to YouTube for all his fans and Modern Warfare 2 players with his preferred console's in-game settings.
Let us take this opportunity to look into all the settings that JGod has manually configured to make the most out of what is currently available in the game. The settings in Modern Warfare 2 have expanded considerably while giving players more control over the game.
JGod’s Modern Warfare 2 settings
Here is a breakdown of all the settings that JGod prefers to play with in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer and Spec Ops modes.
Graphics
Details & Textures
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: ON
Post Processing effects
- World Motion Blur: OFF
- Weapon Motion Blur: OFF
- Film Grain: 0
- Depth of Field: OFF
- FidelityFX CAS: ON
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: 60
View
- 120Hz refresh rate: ON
- Field of View: 107
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- 3rd Person Field of View: 90
- 1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)
- 3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS
- Default Speculation Camera: Game Perspective
- Brightness: User preference
- Safe Area: User preference
Readability
- Menu Text Size: Default
- Text Chat Text Size: Default
- Test Chat Background Opacity: 20
- Text Chat Message Duration: Short
- Language Selection: User preference
- Color Customization: User preference
HUD
- Mini Map Shape: Square
- Mini Map Rotation: ON
- Crosshairs: ON
- Hit Markers Visuals: ON
- Damage-based Hit Market: ON
- Player Names: Abbreviated
- Vehicle HUD Prompts: Fade after 6 seconds
Telemetry: User preference
Advanced Interface Settings
- Tooltips: ON
- Parallax effects: ON
- Center Dot: OFF
Controller
Input Device
- Aiming Input Device: Controller
Inputs
- Edit Button Layout: User preference
- Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: ON
- Stick Layout Preset: Default
- Controller Vibration: OFF
- Trigger Effect: OFF
Aiming
- Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6
- Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.80
- Sensitivity Multiplier: User preference
- Vertical Aim Axis: User preference
Gameplay
- Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold
- Automatic Sprint: Automatic Sprint
- Equipment Behavior: Hold
- Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee
- Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload
- Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All
Advanced
Aim Assist
- Target Aim Assist: ON
- Aim Assist Type: Default
Aiming
- Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic
- ADS Sens. Multiplier (FOCUS): 1
- ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant
- Custom Sensitivity per zoom: User Preference
- Inputs Deadzone: User preference
Movement Behaviors
- Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle
- Auto Move Forward: OFF
- Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap
- Grounded Mantle: OFF
- Automatic Airborne Mantle: OFF
- Automatic Ground Mantle: OFF
- Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard
- Plunging Underwater: Movement
- Parachute Auto-Deploy: ON
- Sprinting Door Bash: ON
Combat Behaviors
- ADS Stick Swap: OFF
- Backpack Alternate Control: OFF
- Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium
- Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: ON
- Quick C4 Detonation: OFF
Vehicle Behaviors
- Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay
- Camera Initial Position: Free Look
Overlays Behaviors
- Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate
- Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate
These were the settings that JGod revealed as his preferred in-game configurations for both graphics and controllers. It is important to note that the choices in these settings are subjective and may not be the perfect fit for every individual, considering a variety of personal preferences exist.
