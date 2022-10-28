Modern Warfare 2 has been out for a few hours now, and fans are jumping on the hype train to experience the new and improved Call of Duty title. There are multiple guides and mission walkthroughs already available with hidden Easter eggs. The release of Activision’s latest title marks a new beginning for the entire Call of Duty saga's future.

The in-game settings and control configurations can have a considerable impact on the resulting performance of the game as well as the player's experience. Hence, it becomes crucial to arrange the best possible settings to garner all the advantages to one’s side and minimize the number of radicals in the equation.

In a recent video, YouTuber and CoD enthusiast JGod revealed his best graphics and controller settings in Modern Warfare 2 for the best possible performance.

Modern Warfare 2: JGod’s take on the best settings

Numerous players and content creators put out great content for the Call of Duty community, but only a few have a massive following like JGod. He recently uploaded a video to YouTube for all his fans and Modern Warfare 2 players with his preferred console's in-game settings.

Let us take this opportunity to look into all the settings that JGod has manually configured to make the most out of what is currently available in the game. The settings in Modern Warfare 2 have expanded considerably while giving players more control over the game.

JGod’s Modern Warfare 2 settings

Here is a breakdown of all the settings that JGod prefers to play with in Modern Warfare 2's Multiplayer and Spec Ops modes.

Graphics

Details & Textures

On-Demand Texture Streaming: ON

Post Processing effects

World Motion Blur: OFF

Weapon Motion Blur: OFF

Film Grain: 0

Depth of Field: OFF

FidelityFX CAS: ON

FidelityFX CAS Strength: 60

View

120Hz refresh rate: ON

Field of View: 107

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

3rd Person Field of View: 90

1st Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person Camera Movement: Least (50%)

3rd Person ADS Transition: 3rd Person ADS

Default Speculation Camera: Game Perspective

Brightness: User preference

Safe Area: User preference

Readability

Menu Text Size: Default

Text Chat Text Size: Default

Test Chat Background Opacity: 20

Text Chat Message Duration: Short

Language Selection: User preference

Color Customization: User preference

HUD

Mini Map Shape: Square

Mini Map Rotation: ON

Crosshairs: ON

Hit Markers Visuals: ON

Damage-based Hit Market: ON

Player Names: Abbreviated

Vehicle HUD Prompts: Fade after 6 seconds

Telemetry: User preference

Advanced Interface Settings

Tooltips: ON

Parallax effects: ON

Center Dot: OFF

Controller

Input Device

Aiming Input Device: Controller

Inputs

Edit Button Layout: User preference

Flip L1/L2 and R1/R2: ON

Stick Layout Preset: Default

Controller Vibration: OFF

Trigger Effect: OFF

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.80

Sensitivity Multiplier: User preference

Vertical Aim Axis: User preference

Gameplay

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Sprint

Equipment Behavior: Hold

Weapon Mount Activation: ADS+Melee

Interact/Reload Behavior: Tap to Reload

Armor Plate Behavior: Apply All

Advanced

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: ON

Aim Assist Type: Default

Aiming

Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

ADS Sens. Multiplier (FOCUS): 1

ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Custom Sensitivity per zoom: User Preference

Inputs Deadzone: User preference

Movement Behaviors

Sprint/Tactical Sprint Behavior: Toggle

Auto Move Forward: OFF

Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Grounded Mantle: OFF

Automatic Airborne Mantle: OFF

Automatic Ground Mantle: OFF

Invert Slide and Dive Behavior: Standard

Plunging Underwater: Movement

Parachute Auto-Deploy: ON

Sprinting Door Bash: ON

Combat Behaviors

ADS Stick Swap: OFF

Backpack Alternate Control: OFF

Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: ON

Quick C4 Detonation: OFF

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Overlays Behaviors

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Double Tap Danger Ping Delay: Moderate

These were the settings that JGod revealed as his preferred in-game configurations for both graphics and controllers. It is important to note that the choices in these settings are subjective and may not be the perfect fit for every individual, considering a variety of personal preferences exist.

Keep up with Sportskeeda for mission guides and bug fixes as we follow Modern Warfare 2 closely.

Poll : 0 votes