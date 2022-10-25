Modern Warfare 2 has not even been fully released yet but is leaving individuals in awe all over the world with its incredible graphical engine. All players who pre-ordered the game currently have access to its campaign before the release of the multiplayer and Spec-ops.

The story of the second installment of the soft reboot is set in various places, including Amsterdam, Mexico, Chicago, Urzikstan, and Russia with varying environments. Players have the opportunity to venture into forests, rivers, cities, high-rise buildings, desserts, and more.

Several players with access to the game have taken to social media to share their experiences and have been praising its graphics. An individual headed to Twitter and shared a glimpse of the game as they wrote:

"MW2's graphics are crazy good"

Modern Warfare 2 has the best graphics in the arcade-FPS genre

The new game uses an upgraded Infinity Ward engine (image via Activision)

One of the biggest reasons for the game's success is its highly improved graphics. The open beta of the game is the biggest in any Call of Duty franchise, with over 169,000 concurrent players on Steam at one point.

The official Call of Duty blog states:

"With 4K Graphics and Ultrawide Support plus over 500 customization options, PC is a great home for Modern Warfare II whether you intend on jumping into Campaign, Multiplayer, Special Ops, or all three modes."

With such realistic graphics, one would expect the game to not run so well, but surprisingly, it is well optimized with a plethora of graphical options that allow it to run even on older systems. Modern Warfare 2 also works smoothly on old-gen consoles with slight FPS drops, which can be expected to be fixed with updates.

Players took to Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms to show how much the graphics have impressed them.

"Strike" is the opening mission of Modern Warfare 2 where players control Ghost, which is set in the fictional nation of the United Republic of Adal. The map is expected to be added to Warzone 2.0 in the future.

The mission "Tradecraft" shows off a slightly different environment than what players are used to. It is set in Amsterdam and the players control Gaz, whose objective is to take down cartel members.

Individuals online expressed their feelings about the graphics and mentioned they would "love to explore" the city in the game.

They said:

"Imagine if they spent this kind of money and polish on a game where you didn't just shoot guys in the face. This is a beautiful city recreation and I'd love to explore it, shenmue style"

As it is an arcade-FPS shooter, players are quite restricted in the activities they can perform. Although Modern Warfare 2 has top-tier graphics, players expect publishers to spend more money on ironing out bugs and glitches rather than graphical fidelity, tweeted by Jazzpunk co-developer, Luis Hernandez.

Players went to the exact spot where the mission is set and recorded a video, comparing the graphics to real life. As can be seen, the recreation of the location is almost perfect, and most people would not be convinced that it's a video game. It has an astonishing amount of detail and when played in 4K in the best settings, it may just look better than in real life.

The full release of Modern Warfare 2 is scheduled for October 28, which includes multiplayer with 16 maps and Special-ops, which will continue the story of Modern Warfare 2's campaign, and players can co-op with their friends.

Warzone 2.0 is set to be released two weeks after the game's release on November 16 alongside the first season that will bring in more content. A month after the first season's release, the mid-season update will bring in Raids, one new map, and more.

