Modern Warfare 2 campaign guide: How to complete Mission 4 - Tradecraft

The early access campaign of Modern Warfare 2 is already underway and those playing it are all singing the praises of the game. The non-stop hustle to end the campaign as early as possible is on and the player community is loving the missions they are diving into.

The fourth mission in Modern Warfare 2 is called "Tradecraft" and it includes one of the best urban environments in Call of Duty history. The mission picks up right after the events of the third one where Captain Price was introduced to the players.

Individuals will get to experience some stealth combat in the beautiful city of Amsterdam and will need to play to their spy card like the CIA does. Laswell, Gaz, and Price are the three main characters players get to see in this mission and their objective is quite interesting.

For a complete walkthrough of the previous Modern Warfare 2 mission "Strike," click here.

Disclaimer: The following section may contain spoilers for the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign

Modern Warfare 2 campaign: Mission 4 - Gaz, Price, and Laswell use CIA's spy tactics to capture high-value target

In the fourth mission of the Modern Warfare 2 Campaign, Gaz, Price, and Laswell use the CIA's spy tactics to capture a high-value target in Amsterdam in broad daylight. After finding out in the third mission that Hassan is working with the Mexican cartel, players will need to hijack their meeting stealthily in Amsterdam to take one of the cartel members and interrogate them.

Since the mission takes place in a public setting in daylight, you will need to play it sneakily and watch your steps rather than going into full rampage mode. You will start as Gaz and will be equipped with a P890 pistol which is concealed. To begin with, you will need to exit the alley after Laswell hands you a tranquilizing syringe, and follow her to the meeting.

Jab this Cartel thug with a syringe stealthily (Image via Activision)

After walking toward the end of the bridge, you will be able to spot two Cartel thugs that are standing next to one another. Upon Laswell's instructions, you will need to take one of them down stealthily while she tackles the other.

Wait for the thugs to split up. Then slowly walk towards the thug with sunglasses on, who is wearing a brown puffy jacket. Silently take him down with the syringe that Laswell gave you while keeping your weapon concealed.

Receive a Decoy Grenade from Price (image via Activision)

Regroup with Laswell and keep following her until you get near the cafe where Price is eavesdropping on a conversation between a cartel mob and an Iranian about Hassan's whereabouts.

Price tells Gaz and Laswell that they will need to create a distraction to take down the Cartel thugs one by one and capture the target. You will then need to walk up to Price and receive a Decoy Grenade from him under the table.

Plant the Decoy on a Dumpster in the Alley (image via Activision)

Upon following Laswell's orders, you need to place the grenade in a dumpster in the alley next to where she is standing.

After the device goes off, a couple of cartel thugs will enter the alley to find the source. Take the opportunity and use the syringe to take one of them out stealthily and conceal your weapon (silencer pistol) before you exit the alley.

Use your Silencer Pistol to take out Cartel thugs and save Price (image via Activision)

Once you are outside, Price will make a move on the target, trying to capture him. In this scenario, a couple of Cartel thugs will start shooting at you and your team and more will run toward you to ambush you. Make sure to stay behind and take cover from a distance.

Use the Syringe on the target and capture him (image via Activision)

Use your silencer pistol to take them out one by one and defend Price from getting shot. Once the thugs are eliminated, go to Price and use the syringe one last time on the target when you get closer to him. This will then complete the mission and take you on the next one which is set in urban Mexico.

What are the rewards for completing 'Kill or Capture' in Modern Warfare 2?

Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Who has completed their first Campaign playthrough and tried it on Realism difficulty? Get up and get after it!Who has completed their first Campaign playthrough and tried it on Realism difficulty? Get up and get after it! 😤Who has completed their first Campaign playthrough and tried it on Realism difficulty? https://t.co/yqNSw6oE5i

By completing the fourth mission in Modern Warfare 2, players will be able to get their hands on a Double XP token for use in Multiplayer modes and Warzone 2.0.

This covers the fourth mission, "Tradecraft" in Modern Warfare 2 and takes players on an uphill ride of non-stop action with plenty of twists and turns in the campaign story.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releases on October 28 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox with a pre-access live campaign in-game for pre-orders.

Poll : 0 votes