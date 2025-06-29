Best Mona (Morgana) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Morgana, aka Mona, your cat from Persona 5 Royal returns in Persona 5: The Phantom X as one of the exclusive Phantom Thieves. He brings his specialization with healing and Garu spells to the table, and is arguably one of the best characters in P5X. He can also be obtained for free as part of the launch event and from the Beginner Banner selector.

This article will cover the best Morgana or Mona build in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Morgana (Mona) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

For Morgana's best Revelation Card set in Persona 5: The Phantom X, go for the Love set. It gives you a boost to your healing boost by 9 percent when you equip two pieces, and a complete set will give you an additional 26% healing boost for any ally with less than 50 percent HP.

Overview (Image via ATLUS)

For the main stats for the cards, go for the following:

Moon: Healing Effect

Star: Crit Rate

Sky: Attack%

Best Weapons for Morgana (Mona) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

The following are his best options for weapons. Keep in mind that any beginner account in P5X has the option to select his 5-star weapon for completely free if you want:

5-star - Golden Legacy (At Rank 1): Increase critical rate by 18.0%. If a foe is critically hit with a skill, deal 10.0% of max HP as bonus damage (up to 100.0% of Attack). When using a healing skill, restore 9.0% of the target's max HP. If a skill misses, immediately gain Chivalry.

Also Read: Best Joker build in P5X

4-star - Shamshir (At Rank 1) : Increase Attack by 12.0%. When healing an ally with 80% or more HP, grant Moonlight . Moonlight : Increase HP by 10.0% and Attack by 4.0% for 2 turns.

: Increase Attack by 12.0%. When healing an ally with 80% or more HP, grant . : Increase HP by 10.0% and Attack by 4.0% for 2 turns. 4-star - Headhunter Ladle (At Rank 1): Increase critical rate by 5.9%. When attacking with a skill, restore HP equal to 6.3% of Attack to the ally with the lowest HP. Also, 2.0% chance to inflict Forget on the target foe for 1 turn.

Skill Priority

Zorro (Image via ATLUS)

Mona's Persona, Zorro, is an excellent heal-type unit. Upgrade the following skills:

Skill 2 > Skill 1 = Skill 3 = Thief Tactics

Best teams for Morgana (Mona) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Given he is a healer, you can slot him in any team except the fire squad instead of Lufel in P5X. But pairing him up with Fleuret yields the best results, as he can amplify the latter's Skill 3.

Fleuret+Sepia+Okkyan

Joker+Rin+Okkyan

Fleuret+Leon+Okkyan

Lufel works the best in mono-fire team compositions with Ann (Sorry Morgana), so it is ideal to use him there instead.

