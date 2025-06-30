Best Mont (Kotone Montagne) build guide in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Kotone Montagne, or Mont, is one of the free characters in Persona 5: The Phantom X whom you obtain as part of the tutorial. She is an ice damage dealer and is one of the best starter characters whom you will use often to clear endgame content such as the Velvet Room trials.

This article will cover everything you need to build Mont or Kotone Montagne in Persona 5: The Phantom X.

Best Revelation Cards for Kotone Montagne (Mont) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Given Kotone's role as an ice-based damage dealer, it is ideal to use the Opulence Revelation Card set in P5X on her. The two-piece gives you a 10% Ice damage increase while a full set will buff your follow-up attacks by 40%. Kotone's skills can activate follow-ups, making this a great set for her.

Thief selection screen (Image via ATLUS)

Here are the main stats you are looking for the Revelation Cards that you want to use on Kotone.

Moon: Damage

Star: Crit Damage

Sky: Attack%

Best Weapons for Kotone Montagne (Mont) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Below you can find a list of all the weapons that Kotone can use:

5-star - Queen of Winter (At Rank 1): Increase critical damage by 36.3%. Activate Blade Dancer at 8+ Ice Crystal stacks and increase its damage by 46.0%. Increase the power of Durandal of Ice at 8+ Ice Crystal stacks.

Increase critical damage by 36.3%. Activate Blade Dancer at 8+ Ice Crystal stacks and increase its damage by 46.0%. Increase the power of Durandal of Ice at 8+ Ice Crystal stacks. 4-star - Edelweiss (At Rank 1): Increase Attack by 12.0%. Each time Kotone gains Ice Crystal stacks, increase Ice damage by 2.4% for 1 turn. Stacks up to 10 times.

Kotone's 5-star option can be obtained from the weapon contracts banner in Persona 5 X. Unless you really like using her, it is unwise to target it, but it can significantly buff her own personal damage.

Skill Priority

Overview (Image via ATLUS)

Kotone's Persona, Terpsichore, specializes in dealing Ice damage. Here is how you should prioritize her skills.

Skill 2 > Skill 3 > Thief Tactics > Skill 1

Best teams for Kotone Montagne (Mont) in Persona 5: The Phantom X

Kotone is a damage dealer, and you should build a team that specializes in buffing her to increase her DPS output.

Mont + Leon + Soy + Okyann

Wonder's Personas

Belphegor - Ice Damage Taken Up

- Ice Damage Taken Up Dionysus - Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage

- Critical Hit Rate, Critical Damage Dominion - Attack Up, Damage Up

- Attack Up, Damage Up Janosik - Defense Down

Soy in P5X can also be obtained for free during the second chapter of the game.

