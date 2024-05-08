Best Nita build in Brawl Stars (2024)

The best Nita build in Brawl Stars allows players to maximize the Brawler's potential on the battlefield by synergizing her abilities with the right combination of Gadget, Star Power, and the two Gears. As a Rare Brawler, Nita's primary attack unleashes a formidable shockwave that deals moderate damage with lightning-fast reload speed, making it a versatile tool for both offense and defense. With its moderate range and wide area of effect, Nita's shockwave pierces through multiple enemies, making it particularly effective against grouped opponents.

Meanwhile, Nita's Super summons her trusty companion, Bruce, a bear with slightly more health than Nita herself. Bruce charges towards the nearest enemy, even if they're concealed in bushes, delivering swift melee strikes that may deal low damage individually but can quickly add up, especially when combined with Nita's primary attacks.

Considering all her abilities, this article highlights the composition of the best Nita build in Brawl Stars in 2024.

NOTE: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

What is the best Nita build in Brawl Stars?

Gadget: Bear Paws

Bear Paws Gadget (Image via Supercell)

The cornerstone of the best Nita build in Brawl Stars revolves around the Bear Paws Gadget. This essential tool empowers Nita to command Bruce to slam the ground, stunning all nearby enemies. This stun effect creates openings for devastating follow-up attacks, by making the enemies vulnerable.

Star Power: Bear with Me

Bear with Me Star Power (Image via Supercell)

Among the Star Powers, Bear with Me stands out as the optimal choice for the ultimate Nita build in Brawl Stars. This Star Power imbues Nita and Bruce with remarkable resilience, allowing them to recover 1040 health whenever Bruce lands a hit on an enemy brawler.

Furthermore, Nita herself regains health when dealing damage to enemy brawlers, solidifying her survivability in intense engagements.

Gears: Speed and Damage

Speed - Super Rare Gear (Image via Supercell)

The Speed and Damage Gears combination completes the best Nita build in Brawl Stars. The Speed Gear allows Nita to gain 15% speed when she is in the bushes, allowing her to swiftly maneuver across the battlefield.

Meanwhile, the Damage Gear allows her to increase her damage potential by 15% when her health falls below 50% during battles, helping her in critical situations and allowing her to finish the weakened enemies quicker in fierce battles.

