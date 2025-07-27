The best One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers helps you capitalize on the weapon's strengths. The game has many different types of weapons, from Longswords to Axes; however, each works differently and grants you different battle opportunities. The One-Handed Sword in the game does not have very high damage output. However, it makes up for this shortcoming through its magical capabilities.

Ad

This article will explain the best One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

What is the best One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Best One-Handed Swords

The Astral Blade in-game (Image via 505 Games)

When it comes down to the best One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, you have two reasonable options to pick from. Here are the worthy alternatives:

Ad

Trending

Darkfrost Edge : It comes with a good deal of physical damage and also offers a generous enough boost to the spell power.

: It comes with a good deal of physical damage and also offers a generous enough boost to the spell power. Astral Blade: This one is capable of a great deal of spell damage, making it an excellent weapon in its class.

Both the Darkfrost Edge and Astral Blade provide pretty hefty stats and buffs. While one is superior in terms of physical damage, the other pours all of its power into magic damage instead. Some might argue that this makes the Astral Blade a greater weapon; however, it all comes down to the gamer's preference and playstyle.

Ad

Also read: What is Invoke in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Best skills

The Biding Time skill (Image via 505 Games)

Even a strong One-Hand Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers will lag behind without the right skills. There are three skills on which you can strengthen your overall performance using these weapons:

Ad

Biding Time

Windforce

Vanguard Breaker

Biding Time is the most basic skill you will need in any magic-centric build. It helps passively restore Skybound Might, a resource essential for casting spells. This skill also charges up recovery and helps you stay ready to cast your spells at almost all times.

Windforce, on the other hand, helps make up for the lack of melee damage of your One-Handed Swords. Finally, the Vanguard Breaker skill boasts a Poise Breaking effect that helps you break through strong enemy defenses by lunging at them.

Ad

Best Jade Pendants

Jade Pendants can further help boost your stats in areas where you lag behind. Here are some Jade Pendants you should consider for your One-Handed Sword build:

Tiger Pendant

Bird Pendant

Twin Infant Pendant

The Tiger Pendant boosts your overall physical damage, which will further aid the sword in dealing stronger melee attacks. On the other hand, the Bird Pendant increases the potency of magic-based attacks. Finally, the Twin Infant Pendant boosts recovery stamina, so that you can stay on the move and your attacks are as strong as they can be.

Ad

Also read: How to defeat Monstrous Toddler - Bai Kru in Wuchang

Best Benedictions

Here are the best Benedictions you can use to complete the best One-Handed Sword Build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers:

Wei - Vitality Factory

Vitality Factory Sheng - Backstab Rejuvenation

Backstab Rejuvenation Wei - Skyborn Magic

Vitality Factory grants you extra damage output while at full health, while the Backstab Rejuvenation Benediction gives you extra health while attacking someone from behind. Finally, Skyborn Magic works beautifully with Skybound Might, boosting your spell damage output. These are the ideal Benedictions for your One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Ad

This concludes our guide on the best One-Handed Sword build in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Follow Sportskeeda for more informative articles on the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.